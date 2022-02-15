ABB Turbocharging Division Gets New Brand Name, Accelleron - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ABB said its Turbocharging division has unveiled its new brand name, Accelleron. The new brand is part of the company's portfolio management strategy to operationally separate the Turbocharging division before a final decision is made between a sale or a spin-off of the business towards the end of the first quarter. In the case of a spin-off, Oliver Riemenschneider is expected to become Chairman of Accelleron.

Accelleron is a global provider of turbocharging technologies and optimization solutions for 0.5 to 80+ MW engines. It has an installed base of approximately 180,000 turbochargers and a network of more than 100 service stations worldwide. In 2021, it achieved revenues of approximately $750 million and has over 2,300 employees worldwide.

