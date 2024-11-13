ABB selected by OHB System to develop, build thermal infrared payloads

ABB (ABBNY) has been selected by the German space and technology company OHB System AG to develop and build the thermal infrared payloads for the European Space Agency’s, ESA, Earth Explorer Harmony satellites, planned to launch in 2029. ABB will equip the two satellites with multispectral thermal infrared payloads capable of measuring a wide range of environmental parameters, including sea surface temperature and the position of clouds and their motion. Financial details were not disclosed.

