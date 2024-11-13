News & Insights

Stocks
ABBNY

ABB selected by OHB System to develop, build thermal infrared payloads

November 13, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

ABB (ABBNY) has been selected by the German space and technology company OHB System AG to develop and build the thermal infrared payloads for the European Space Agency’s, ESA, Earth Explorer Harmony satellites, planned to launch in 2029. ABB will equip the two satellites with multispectral thermal infrared payloads capable of measuring a wide range of environmental parameters, including sea surface temperature and the position of clouds and their motion. Financial details were not disclosed.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABBNY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.