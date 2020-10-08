Markets
ABB Robots To Accelerate COVID-19 Testing Capabilities In Singapore

(RTTNews) - Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) Thursday said its high-precision robots are used to accelerate COVID-19 testing in Singapore.

The robots have been deployed in a new automated laboratory system, known as the Rapid Automated Volume Enhancer or RAVE. The new robotics lab system saves time and costs and keeps lab workers safe.

ABB said the system automates some of the manual steps usually required in sample processing. Two sets of RAVE and associated equipment can process an industry-topping throughput of close to 4,000 samples a day. RAVE also reduces test contamination and infection risks for laboratory workers.

ABB supplied four IRB 910 SCARA units, including simulation and programming support, used in the pilot testing cell. RAVE was unveiled in July 2020, and ABB has since received an order for an additional 14 robot units.

