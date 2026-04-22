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ABB Q1 Operational EBITA Rises

April 22, 2026 — 01:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ABB (ABBN.SW, ABB.ST) reported first quarter net income attributable to company of $1.32 billion, up 20% from a year ago. Basic earnings per share was $0.73 compared to $0.60. Operational EBITA was $2.05 billion compared to $1.50 billion. Operational EBITA was up 37%, with a comparable growth of 28% in constant currency.

First quarter revenues were $8.73 billion compared to $7.38 billion, prior year. Revenues were up 18%, with a comparable growth of 11%. Orders were $11.30 billion compared to $8.59 billion. Orders were up 32%, with a comparable growth of 24%.

In the second quarter, the company expects a high single-digit to low double-digit growth in comparable revenues, year-on-year. The operational EBITA margin is projected to improve year-on-year.

In full-year 2026, the company expects a positive book-to-bill, and a high single-digit to low double-digit growth in comparable revenues, year-on-year. The operational EBITA margin is expected to improve year-on-year, even when excluding the real estate gain in the first quarter of 2026.

ABB shares are trading at 74.20 Swiss francs, down 0.081%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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