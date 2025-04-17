ABB Plans To Spin Off Robotics Division

(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd announced it will launch a process to propose to AGM 2026 to decide on a 100 percent spin-off of Robotics division. The intention is for the business to start trading as a separately listed company during the second quarter of 2026.

Peter Voser, Chairman of ABB, said: "The board believes listing ABB Robotics as a separate company will optimize both companies' ability to create customer value, grow and attract talent. Both companies will benefit from a more focused governance and capital allocation."

