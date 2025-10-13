Markets

ABB Partners With NVIDIA To Advance Development Of Gigawatt-Scale Next-Gen Data Centers

October 13, 2025 — 12:49 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd (ABBN.SW), Monday announced a collaboration with NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) to advance the development of gigawatt-scale next-generation data centers.

Under the collaboration, the company's expertise in cutting-edge direct current and solid-state electronics will support 800 VDC architecture announced by NVIDIA.

Dion Harris, senior director, HPC, Cloud and AI Infrastructure, NVIDIA, commented, "Through our collaboration, NVIDIA and ABB are supporting the industry in advancing toward 800 volt architectures that will enable the high-density AI infrastructure needed to fuel the next generation of AI."

ABB's stock closed at CHF 58.72, up 0.72 percent on the Swiss.

