ABB Collaborates With DEP to Promote Energy Transformation

ABB Ltd ABB has entered into a strategic partnership with Direct Energy Partners ("DEP") to accelerate energy transformation. DEP is a startup focusing on accelerating the adoption of Direct Current (DC) microgrids.



As part of the partnership, ABB will make a minority investment in DEP through its venture capital unit, ABB Technology Ventures (ATV). Financial details of the investment have been kept under wraps. Since its inception in 2009, ATV has invested around $300 million in startups related to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio.



The partnership advances ABB’s strategy of expanding its ecosystem of digital energy services for Direct Current applications. Previously, in August 2022, the company unveiled the SACE Infinitus solid-state circuit breaker, a key enabler for direct current power systems.

ABB Ltd Price

ABB Ltd price

DEP focuses on local energy generation and distribution with scalable DC microgrids that help to increase customers operational autonomy while simultaneously reducing their overall energy and operating costs. Megawatt-scale and low-voltage DC energy networks will play a vital role in this energy transformation.



Through this partnership with DEP, ABB expects to deliver a digital platform, enabling energy professionals to design and deliver DC microgrids effortlessly.

