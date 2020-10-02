ABB Buys Codian Robotics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ABB (ANN.L, ABB) has acquired Codian Robotics B.V., a provider of delta robots, which are used primarily for high-precision pick and place applications. Codian Robotics is located in Ede, Netherlands and employs 20 people globally. ABB noted that Codian Robotics' portfolio includes a hygienic design that allows safe, open food processing.

"There is a strong need for pick and place robots that ensure high hygienic standards, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our food and beverage, pharmaceutical and logistics customers are particularly interested in the potential of automation," said Sami Atiya, President of ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.