Markets
ABB

ABB Buys Codian Robotics - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ABB (ANN.L, ABB) has acquired Codian Robotics B.V., a provider of delta robots, which are used primarily for high-precision pick and place applications. Codian Robotics is located in Ede, Netherlands and employs 20 people globally. ABB noted that Codian Robotics' portfolio includes a hygienic design that allows safe, open food processing.

"There is a strong need for pick and place robots that ensure high hygienic standards, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our food and beverage, pharmaceutical and logistics customers are particularly interested in the potential of automation," said Sami Atiya, President of ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular