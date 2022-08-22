ABB, ATS Global Sign MOU to Expand ABB Ability DCA Business

ABB Ltd ABB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ATS Global as it aims to expand its ABB Ability Data Center Automation (DCA) business. ABB’s DCA business provides industrial solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments. ATS Global offers data center management and control services and solutions for digital transformation.



The two companies will work together, combining their expertise and resources, testing the benefits of potential collaborations for data center customers and growing their respective businesses. The collaboration will help ABB strengthen its distribution channel, improve industry knowledge and increase lead generation. It will gain representatives similar to local standards, laws and regulations even in places where it does not have a presence. As part of the agreement, the two companies intend to explore new business opportunities for data center customers across a variety of industries.



With demand for reliable data center automation solutions and digital transformation expertise continually rising, ABB and ATS Global can work together to provide complete solutions to customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia.ABB Ltd Price

ABB’s Process Automation business, which comprises of the state-of-the-art digital offering, ABB Ability, is seeing solid demand across customer segments and regions. Strength across marine and mining & metal end markets is boosting orders (up 17% year over year in the second quarter) in the segment. The collaboration with ATS Global is expected to further foster growth of the segment.

ABB carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



