ABB To Acquire IPEC

December 16, 2025 — 07:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - ABB (ABBN.SW, ABB.ST) has entered into an agreement to acquire IPEC, a UK-based technology company. IPEC's advanced monitoring systems track critical electrical infrastructure around the clock, using AI and advanced analytics to predict failures, safety risks or extended outages for industries such as data centers, healthcare, utilities and manufacturing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

IPEC is headquartered in Manchester, UK, with 70 employees across its operations in Oxford, Abu Dhabi, Sweden, Riyadh and Texas. IPEC's monitoring platforms provide 24/7 monitoring of electrical infrastructure, with its flagship system capable of tracking up to 128 connection points simultaneously.

