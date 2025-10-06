Markets
ABL

Abacus Global Management Acquires AccuQuote

October 06, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Abacus Global Management (ABL) announced the acquisition of AccuQuote, a premier online life insurance brokerage company. AccuQuote offers customers quotes from multiple insurance providers through a single platform.

Abacus is confident it will achieve incremental revenue growth by leveraging AccuQuote's brand and track record. With the new integration, Abacus can use its infrastructure to monetize the thousands of monthly inquiries it receives from policyholders who may not qualify to sell their current policies.

Jay Jackson, CEO of Abacus, said, "By integrating their specialized digital insurance marketplace with our wealth management capabilities, we're eliminating traditional barriers between protection planning and asset growth."

