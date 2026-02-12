AB US Equity ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AB US Equity ETF (Symbol: XCHG) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), which makes up 0.08% of the AB US Equity ETF (Symbol: XCHG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $549,286 worth of NSC, making it the #239 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NSC:
NSC — last trade: $317.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/27/2025
|Richard H. Anderson
|Director
|2,600
|$281.86
|$732,823
|11/05/2025
|Sameh Fahmy
|Director
|1,650
|$282.97
|$466,900
|12/05/2025
|William Clyburn Jr.
|Director
|204
|$294.79
|$60,137
And Qnity Electronics Inc (Symbol: Q), the #407 largest holding among components of the AB US Equity ETF (Symbol: XCHG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $159,364 worth of Q, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at Q is detailed in the table below:
Q — last trade: $114.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/21/2025
|Anne P. Noonan
|Director
|3,240
|$77.30
|$250,452
|11/19/2025
|Byron Green
|Director
|1,000
|$79.12
|$79,120
