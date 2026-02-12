AB US Equity ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AB US Equity ETF (Symbol: XCHG) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), which makes up 0.08% of the AB US Equity ETF (Symbol: XCHG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $549,286 worth of NSC, making it the #239 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NSC:

NSC — last trade: $317.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/27/2025 Richard H. Anderson Director 2,600 $281.86 $732,823 11/05/2025 Sameh Fahmy Director 1,650 $282.97 $466,900 12/05/2025 William Clyburn Jr. Director 204 $294.79 $60,137

And Qnity Electronics Inc (Symbol: Q), the #407 largest holding among components of the AB US Equity ETF (Symbol: XCHG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $159,364 worth of Q, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at Q is detailed in the table below:

Q — last trade: $114.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/21/2025 Anne P. Noonan Director 3,240 $77.30 $250,452 11/19/2025 Byron Green Director 1,000 $79.12 $79,120

