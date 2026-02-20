AB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.99, changing hands as low as $39.39 per share. AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AB's low point in its 52 week range is $32.28 per share, with $44.1099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.67.

