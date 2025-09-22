Markets

AB InBev, Netflix Enter Global Partnership

September 22, 2025 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AB InBev (BUD) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) announced a global partnership. AB InBev will collaborate with Netflix on co-marketing campaigns that will come to life across a variety of Netflix's most popular global and regional titles. The partnership will include consumer activations, title integrations, limited-edition packaging, digital promotions, and more.

Netflix and AB InBev will partner on co-branded campaigns around Netflix live events. AB InBev will also advertise during Netflix's 2025 live NFL Christmas Game Day 2025. The companies will collaborate on events like the 2027 Women's World Cup on Netflix.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BUD
NFLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.