Aardvark Therapeutics Reports Phase 3 HERO Trial Progress for ARD-101 in Prader-Willi Syndrome and Financial Results for Q1 2025

Aardvark Therapeutics reports 2025 Q1 financial results; Phase 3 trial data for ARD-101 expected 2026.

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. announced progress in its Phase 3 HERO trial for ARD-101, aimed at treating hyperphagia associated with Prader-Willi Syndrome, with data expected in early 2026. The company reported a cash position of $151.3 million as of March 31, 2025, sufficient to fund operations into 2027, following a successful IPO that raised $97.9 million in gross proceeds. Aardvark's research and development expenses increased significantly to $7.8 million, reflecting higher development costs for ARD-101, while general and administrative expenses rose to $2.7 million. The net loss for the first quarter was $9.3 million, up from $2.2 million the previous year. Aardvark aims to provide therapies addressing hunger signaling in metabolic diseases, positioning ARD-101 as a key candidate in their portfolio.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of an IPO in February 2025 raised $97.9 million, providing significant capital for future operations.

Current cash and short-term investments of $151.3 million support projected operations into 2027, indicating financial stability.

Phase 3 HERO trial of ARD-101 highlights the company's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs related to Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Potential Negatives

Significant increase in net loss from $2.2 million in Q1 2024 to $9.3 million in Q1 2025, indicating worsening financial performance.

Research and development expenses surged by $6.6 million compared to the previous year, raising concerns about the sustainability of spending and financial management.

General and administrative expenses more than tripled compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting a potentially concerning trend in operational costs as the company transitions to a public entity.

FAQ

What is the Phase 3 HERO trial and its significance?

The Phase 3 HERO trial is testing ARD-101 for hyperphagia associated with Prader-Willi Syndrome, aiming to address unmet medical needs.

When can we expect data from the ARD-101 trial?

Data readout from the Phase 3 HERO trial of ARD-101 is expected in early 2026.

How much cash does Aardvark Therapeutics have currently?

Aardvark Therapeutics reported $151.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of March 31, 2025.

What are the primary expenses incurred by Aardvark Therapeutics?

Aardvark's operating expenses include research and development costs, totaling $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.

What is the goal of ARD-101 in treating obesity?

ARD-101 aims to suppress hunger and reduce the discomfort of fasting without decreasing food desirability or inducing nausea.

Full Release







$151.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments supports projected operations into 2027

















SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (Aardvark) (Nasdaq: AARD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided business highlights.





“We believe that there is a significant, untapped opportunity to target anti-hunger signaling to treat rare metabolic diseases and obesity. Our lead candidate, ARD-101, is intended to address hunger by lowering the discomfort of fasting without notably decreasing the desirability of food or inducing nausea,” said Tien Lee, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aardvark. “The Phase 3 HERO study of ARD-101 in PWS shows our commitment to addressing unmet needs in this community.”







Summary of Business Highlights









In February 2025, Aardvark successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO), raising $97.9 million in gross proceeds. After deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses, the Company received approximately $87.5 million in net proceeds. Aardvark’s stock began trading under the symbol “AARD” on February 13, 2025.









Select First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights











Cash Position:



As of March 31, 2025, Aardvark had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $151.3 million, which includes the net proceeds from the IPO in February 2025. Based on current operating plans, Aardvark believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, together with the proceeds from the IPO, will be sufficient to fund projected operations into 2027.







R&D Expenses:



Research and development expenses were $7.8 million and $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The $6.6 million increase for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, resulted from increased development costs primarily related to ARD-101 and an increase in personnel-related expenses.







G&A Expenses:



General and administrative expenses were $2.7 million and $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The $1.9 million increase for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily resulted from increases in professional fees, facilities and other and personnel-related costs, which were partially related to commencing operations as a public company.







Net loss:



Net loss was $9.3 million and $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively.









About Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc.







Aardvark is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics designed to suppress hunger for the treatment of PWS and metabolic diseases. Recognizing hunger (the discomfort from not having eaten recently) is a distinct neural signaling pathway separate from appetite (the reward-seeking, desirability of food). Our programs explore therapeutic applications in hunger-associated indications and potential complementary uses with anti-appetite therapies. Our lead compound, oral ARD-101, is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of hyperphagia associated with PWS, a rare disease characterized by insatiable hunger. ARD-101 is also being studied in hypothalamic obesity. Aardvark is also developing ARD-201, a fixed-dose combination of ARD-101 with a DPP-4 inhibitor, with a goal of addressing some of the limitations of currently marketed GLP-1 therapies for the treatment of obesity and obesity-related conditions. For more information, visit



Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: Aardvark’s future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, ongoing clinical trials, planned clinical trials, expected timing for data readouts and reporting topline results, anticipated cash runway, likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the risk that we may use our capital resources sooner than expected and that they may be insufficient to allow us to achieve our anticipated milestones; risks related to our dependence on third parties for manufacturing, shipping and clinical and preclinical trials; the risk that results from earlier clinical trials and preclinical studies may not necessarily be predictive of future results; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Aardvark’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about the date hereof. When evaluating Aardvark’s business and prospects, careful consideration should be given to these risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Aardvark’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Aardvark specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact



:





Carolyn Hawley, Inizio Evoke Comms





(619) 849-5382









Carolyn.hawley@inizioevoke.com































Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except share and per share data)





























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024







































Operating expenses:

























Research and development





$





7,755









$





1,207













General and administrative









2,715













861













Credit loss—related party accounts receivable









—













103













Total operating expenses









10,470













2,171













Loss from operations









(10,470





)









(2,171





)









Total other income (expense), net









1,160













(7





)









Net loss





$





(9,310





)





$





(2,178





)









Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted





$





(0.71





)





$





(0.55





)









Weighted-average shares used in net loss per share calculation









13,194,718













3,967,333



























Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share amounts)













































March 31,













December 31,

























2025













2024





















(unaudited)





















Assets



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents





$





26,504









$





61,641













Short-term investments









124,756













12,022













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









3,294













474













Total current assets









154,554













74,137













Operating lease right-of-use asset









628













735













Other assets









1,843













2,635













Total assets





$





157,025









$





77,507















Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable





$





2,556









$





2,298













Accrued liabilities









3,030













2,291













Operating lease liability, current portion









390













338













Total current liabilities









5,976













4,927













Operating lease liability, net of current portion









336













441













Other long-term liabilities









24













26













Total liabilities









6,336













5,394













Commitments and contingencies

























Convertible preferred stock









—













126,756













Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

























Common stock









—













—













Additional paid-in-capital









218,282













3,684













Accumulated other comprehensive income









44













—













Accumulated deficit









(67,637





)









(58,327





)









Total stockholders’ equity (deficit )









150,689













(54,643





)









Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’

























equity (deficit)





$





157,025









$





77,507











