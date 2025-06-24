Aardvark To Present Phase 2 Data On ARD-101 Trial On PWS At 2025 United In Hope

(RTTNews) - Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (AARD) announced Tuesday its participation in the 2025 United in Hope Conference for Prader-Willi syndrome or PWS on June 24-28 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company will present previously disclosed Phase 2 data from its clinical trial evaluating ARD-101, an oral small-molecule therapy aimed at reducing hyperphagia or pathologic hunger in patients with PWS.

Aardvark will deliver both a poster and a five-minute oral presentation highlighting ARD-101's favorable safety profile and early efficacy signals observed in the Phase 2 study. Based on the results, the company has designed the ongoing Phase 3 HERO trial and started enrolling patients with PWS.

In addition, Aardvark's Chief Medical Officer Manasi Jaiman will participate in a clinician panel discussion.

ARD-101 is designed to suppress hunger-specific pathways that differ from appetite mechanisms, offering a new potential treatment strategy for PWS and other metabolic conditions.

Aardvark is also developing ARD-201, a fixed-dose combination of ARD-101 with a DPP-4 inhibitor, to address limitations of current GLP-1 therapies for obesity.

Currently, AARD is trading at $14.61, up by 9.64 percent on the Nasdaq.

