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AAR Swings To Profit In Q3

March 24, 2026 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AAR CORP. (AIR), Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $68.0 million, or $1.71 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.25 per share.

The prior year quarter included a pre-tax charge of $63.7 million associated with the divestiture of the Company's Landing Gear Overhaul business. Adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 were $1.25, compared to $0.99 in the third quarter of the prior year.

Consolidated third-quarter sales increased 25% to $845.1 million, compared to $678.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Sales to commercial customers increased 27%, or $130 million, primarily due to double-digit organic growth across new parts Distribution within the Company's Parts Supply segment and the impact of the Company's acquisitions of HAECO Americas and ADI. Sales to government customers increased 19% over the same period last year, primarily due to increased order volume for new parts Distribution activities and the impact of ADI's sales to government customers.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects sales growth of 19-21% and organic sales growth of 6-8%. For the full year 2026, the company expects sales growth of about 19% and organic sales growth of about 12%, compared to prior estimate of total sales growth of approaching 17% and organic sales growth of approaching 11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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