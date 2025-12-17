AAR Enters Multi-Year Aircraft Support Service Deal With Air Methods

AAR Corp.’s AIR subsidiary, Airinmar, recently signed a multi-year extension agreement with Air Methods to continue providing aircraft warranty management and value engineering services.



The renewed contract builds on the long-standing relationship between the two companies, under which Airinmar has supported Air Methods since August 2020 by handling the identification, claim processing, recovery, and reporting of rotorcraft and aircraft component warranties.



Airinmar’s services enhance Air Methods’ materials management operations by helping maximize warranty recoveries while lowering component repair expenses and overall maintenance costs.

AAR’s Emphasis on Aircraft MRO Services

Rising aircraft deliveries are driving the increased demand for warranty management solutions to control costs and maintain dependable fleet performance, while aging fleets approaching end-of-life are amplifying the need for value engineering to extend service life, enhance efficiency and reduce operating expenses.



AAR, through Airinmar, has continuously delivered customized component repair and warranty management services to airlines, Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MROs), original equipment manufacturers, helicopter operators and military programs, helping customers achieve lower repair costs, improved component availability and stronger operational efficiency.



Per a Grand View Research report, the global aircraft MRO market has been experiencing robust growth, supported by rising air traffic and ongoing fleet expansion worldwide. The firm projects the market to expand at a CAGR of 4.75% during 2025-2030.



These favorable industry dynamics may have encouraged AAR, a well-established provider of MRO solutions for commercial and defense aircraft, to strengthen its presence in this space. Reflecting this strategy, in September 2025, AAR signed a multi-year extension agreement with Philippines-based low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific to continue providing aircraft warranty management and value engineering services.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Stocks

Other aerospace contractors that are anticipated to benefit from the expanding aircraft MRO market are as follows:



GE Aerospace GE: In September 2025, the company revealed plans to invest $75 million in expanding and upgrading its MRO and component repair facilities across the APAC region through the end of 2025.



GE has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 20.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pinned at $6.20, which implies a rise of 34.8%.



RTX Corporation RTX: The company’s business unit, Collins Aerospace, is based in Singapore and operates five facilities that provide MRO and manufacturing services for airlines, as well as project management, engineering and back-office support for avionics solutions.



RTX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.21%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $87.11 billion, which suggests a jump of 7.9%.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: Its Sikorsky Military Aircraft unit’s Overhaul and Repair organization provides a broad range of system services, including the repair and overhaul of dynamic systems, blades, avionics and numerous other components, delivering comprehensive tip-to-tail aircraft support.



LMT has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $74.40 billion, which calls for an increase of 4.7%.

AAR Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, AAR shares have risen 21.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AAR’s Zacks Rank

AAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

