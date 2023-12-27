AAR Corp., ASL Aviation Expand Partnership To Include Additional ASL Airlines

(RTTNews) - AAR CORP. (AIR) has signed a multi-year contract extension and expansion for flight-hour component support services with ASL Aviation Holdings DAC, a global aviation services company. AAR said the contract extends and expands its existing component support agreement with ASL Airlines Belgium to include ASL Airlines France, ASL Airlines United Kingdom, and ASL Airlines Ireland.

AAR CORP. noted that the company currently supports 28 ASL aircraft, which is expected to increase to 65 under the new agreement. AAR's Integrated Solutions' segment will provide 24/7 component support services for the Boeing 737 fleets.

