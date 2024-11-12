AAR Agrees To Supply New Engine Parts To Chromalloy

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp. (AIR), Tuesday announced the signing of a multi-year engine parts supply agreemen for the CF6-80C2 engine high pressure turbine Stage 1 and Stage 2 turbine blades for the Florida-based Chromalloy.

With an initial term of three years, the agreement will offer Parts Manufacturer Approval or PMA solutions to the customers.

During the pre-market hours, AAR's stock is trading at $69, up 2.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

