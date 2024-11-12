News & Insights

Markets
AIR

AAR Agrees To Supply New Engine Parts To Chromalloy

November 12, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp. (AIR), Tuesday announced the signing of a multi-year engine parts supply agreemen for the CF6-80C2 engine high pressure turbine Stage 1 and Stage 2 turbine blades for the Florida-based Chromalloy.

With an initial term of three years, the agreement will offer Parts Manufacturer Approval or PMA solutions to the customers.

During the pre-market hours, AAR's stock is trading at $69, up 2.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.