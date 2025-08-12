Markets
AAR Acquires Aerostrat For Up To $20 Mln

August 12, 2025 — 08:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp (AIR), a provider of aviation services, Tuesday said it has acquired Aerostrat, a long-range maintenance planning software company, for up to $20 million including contingent consideration of up to $5 million.

AAR said that this acquisition immediately expands the scope of AAR's software offerings and the enterprise resource planning system (ERP) capabilities of AAR's Trax subsidiary.

At present, Aerostrat's flagship tool, Aerros, which provides long-range heavy maintenance planning solutions to operators and MROs, supports more than 5,000 aircraft. Aerros is also highly complementary to Trax's ERP and line maintenance focused planning applications. Aerros will be offered as part of the Trax suite of products and will also be available separately for use on all ERP platforms.

"This acquisition of Aerostrat marks an important step in AAR's strategy to advance the next generation of maintenance products and services," said Andrew Schmidt, Senior Vice President of AAR Digital Services and President of Trax. "By bringing Aerostrat alongside Trax, we create opportunities for further integration and scope expansion for existing Trax customers as well as Aerostrat customers. We are excited about this powerful pairing of solutions."

