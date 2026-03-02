Aaon Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Aaon Inc. (AAON) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $32.032 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $24.690 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aaon Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.032 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.5% to $424.217 million from $297.718 million last year.

Aaon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Looking ahead, Matt Tobolski, CEO of Aaon, said: “With operational execution continuing to improve, we expect 2026 sales to grow 18%-20%, with gross margin of 29%-31%. We also anticipate SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales will be approximately 16% and expect depreciation and amortization expenses of $95-$100 million."

For fiscal 2025, the company has posted sales of $1.442 billion.

