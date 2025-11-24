AAON About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/26/25, AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 12/18/25. As a percentage of AAON's recent stock price of $91.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AAON is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAON's low point in its 52 week range is $62 per share, with $142.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.02.

In Monday trading, AAON, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

