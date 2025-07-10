Markets

Aalberts To Acquire Grand Venture Technology

July 10, 2025 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aalberts N.V. has entered into an agreement with Grand Venture Technology for the proposed acquisition of 100% of the company. Shareholders of GVT are offered a consideration of S$0.94 in cash per share implying a total consideration of approximately S$319 million for all outstanding shares. The company said the acquisition will directly contribute to the earnings per share.

GVT is a precision engineering solutions and service provider of components, mechatronics, assembly and testing mainly for semiconductor, analytical life sciences, medical, aerospace and industrial automation industries. GVT, with its head office in Singapore, operates 6 facilities across Singapore, Malaysia and China, with approximately 1,800 employees.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.