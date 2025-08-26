Markets

AAC Technologies H1 Net Profit Surges

August 26, 2025 — 09:57 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAF, AACAY) reported that its net profit for the first half of 2025 surged by 63.1% year-on-year to RMB 876 million and revenue for the period was RMB 13.32 billion, a year-on-year increase of 18.4%.

In addition, global shipments of proprietary WLG lenses will exceed 10 million units this year, with a projected 50% increase next year. As the mass production scale increases, the gross margin is expected to surpass that of plastic lenses.

The company's annual gross margin for acoustics will remain at least as high as 30.2% last year.

