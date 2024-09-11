Is AAC Technologies (AACAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

AAC Technologies (AACAY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AACAY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 18.29 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.18. AACAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.42 and as low as 11.45, with a median of 16.10, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for AACAY is its P/B ratio of 1.48. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AACAY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.13. Within the past 52 weeks, AACAY's P/B has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 1.09.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that AAC Technologies is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AACAY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

