A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Chairman Bentsur Joseph Steps Down

(RTTNews) - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ), Friday announced that Bentsur Joseph has resigned from his role as Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company and all its subsidiaries, effective December 31, 2025.

Following this, the company's Chief Executive Officer Gadi Graus has been appointed as Interim Chairman of the Board.

Meanwhile, the company has commenced process to identify and appoint a highly experienced Chairperson, with a proven track record in leading large, global companies.

"At this stage, the Company is ready for a chairperson with deep experience in scaling and leading large global businesses, someone who can help take it to the next level, expand internationally, penetrate new markets, and accelerate growth," Joseph commented.

In the pre-market hours, AZ is trading at $6.46, down 0.77 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.