Markets
AZ

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Chairman Bentsur Joseph Steps Down

January 02, 2026 — 07:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ), Friday announced that Bentsur Joseph has resigned from his role as Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company and all its subsidiaries, effective December 31, 2025.

Following this, the company's Chief Executive Officer Gadi Graus has been appointed as Interim Chairman of the Board.

Meanwhile, the company has commenced process to identify and appoint a highly experienced Chairperson, with a proven track record in leading large, global companies.

"At this stage, the Company is ready for a chairperson with deep experience in scaling and leading large global businesses, someone who can help take it to the next level, expand internationally, penetrate new markets, and accelerate growth," Joseph commented.

In the pre-market hours, AZ is trading at $6.46, down 0.77 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.