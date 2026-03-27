A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Board Approves Plan To Extend Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ), Friday announced that its Board has approved to extend its previously approved share repurchase plan by authorizing repurchase of upto $20 million of its outstanding shares for an additional three months, through July 6, 2026.

The company will use its existing cash and cash equivalents to execute the repurchase program, which will be terminated no later than July 6, 2026.

The company believes that the repurchase of shares represents an appropriate use of the company's financial resources and will enhance shareholder value.

A2Z's stock closed trading at $6.64, down 4.73 percent on the Nasdaq.

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