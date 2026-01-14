A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (AZ) Price Target Increased by 196.72% to 42.00

The average one-year price target for A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NasdaqCM:AZ) has been revised to $42.00 / share. This is an increase of 196.72% from the prior estimate of $14.16 dated February 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.59 to a high of $43.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 452.65% from the latest reported closing price of $7.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 74.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZ is 0.24%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 116.57% to 13,580K shares. The put/call ratio of AZ is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,001K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares , representing an increase of 52.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZ by 36.59% over the last quarter.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 1,861K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares , representing an increase of 44.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZ by 30.88% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 1,600K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares , representing an increase of 57.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZ by 33.71% over the last quarter.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings holds 1,033K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing an increase of 23.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZ by 55.50% over the last quarter.

Weybosset Research & Management holds 899K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing an increase of 49.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZ by 55.30% over the last quarter.

