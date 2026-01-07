Markets
A2Z Cust2Mate Authorizes $20 Mln Share Buyback; Stock Rises Premarket

January 07, 2026 — 07:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ), an innovative technology solutions company, on Wednesday said its board has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the company to buyback up to $20 million of its outstanding shares in the open market.

The repurchase program will commence immediately and run for up to three months, no later than April 6, 2026.

The purchases will be funded from the company's existing cash and cash equivalents.

In the pre-market trading, A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions is 3.72% higher at $8.09 on the Nasdaq.

