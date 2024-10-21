a2 Milk Company Updates Board with New Appointment

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

The a2 Milk Company has appointed Antonio Rivera as a new independent non-executive director, effective November 1, 2024. Rivera brings over 35 years of supply chain expertise, having held leadership roles at Mead Johnson Nutrition. Meanwhile, Warwick Every-Burns will retire from the board at the upcoming annual meeting.

For further insights into ACOPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.