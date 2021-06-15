A Tribe Called Nasdaq

Darren Innes, Head of AML Technology at Nasdaq, and his team are uniting in the fight against financial crime and modern slavery by completing a grueling 228-kilometer relay across Scotland to benefit the Tribe Foundation. We sat down with Darren to learn more about their efforts.

Darren, how did this effort come about?

My own personal fitness journey following a heart attack presented me with one of the biggest challenges of my life. That journey led me somewhat accidentally and unexpectedly to an extreme running event that quickly showed itself to be ideally aligned to the values of our burgeoning AML team. This, combined with efforts to unite our broader team with Caspian (our development partner), who had only met remotely, made the relay really appealing.

Tell us about TRIBE.

Last year, I was introduced to the Tribe Foundation, a phenomenal organization based out of the U.K. with a truly admirable mission -- to fight and end modern slavery. They work within communities in a number of ways to increase public awareness of the problem, provide long-term survivor support and prevent modern slavering through working with financial crime agencies to identify and thwart efforts. They are hosting the "Tribe Relay across Scotland" in partnership with Ultra X to continue your work in fighting modern slavery and bringing an end to human trafficking. Starting on June 18, one of the longest days of the year, the team will race the Scottish John Muir Way. It will be a beautiful but grueling 228-kilometer journey for the team over 24 hours. We truly cannot wait!

Why TRIBE?

The mission and objectives of the Tribe Foundation are closely aligned to those of Nasdaq and Caspian. As a charity set up to raise funds to fight modern slavery and end human trafficking, their efforts align with our own ambitions to improve the ways to identify financial crimes and detect proceeds from crimes related to human trafficking. Nasdaq’s mission to protect the long-term integrity of the capital markets and ensure inclusive prosperity for all, drives our continued advancement in technology. Through sophisticated technology solutions like our Automated Investigator for AML, we can support financial institutions to identify crimes, such as money laundering, more effectively.

How did the team band together to train for such an ambitious event in a remote world?

A team of eight runners from Nasdaq and Caspian will complete the relay this week. When the journey started eight months ago at the height of the pandemic, this run was a way for us to connect with one another remotely and feel like we were banding together against something larger, even though we couldn’t be physically together. As we’ve trained harder and harder each week, we’ve realized that it has helped many of us in our day jobs – working together seamlessly – and our mental strength and physical endurance continue to improve. Meanwhile, we are fortunate enough that our efforts are benefitting important work against financial crime.

We are motivated by the amazing £6000+ we have already raised out of our £4000 fundraising target! We would like to send a big thank you to all those people supporting us with both donations and training advice!

