A Positive Second Quarter for the U.S. Benchmark Industry Indexes and Nasdaq-100 Index

By Liam Sweeney
Each week a team member from Nasdaq Global Indexes provides insight into what is happening across a variety of investment theses. From index and ETF performance, to analysis of market trends, our experts will cover what’s hot in the world of passive investment strategies.
This week, Ben Jones discusses the US Benchmark Industry indexes and Nasdaq-100 Index group’s performance in Q2 2020 and over the year so far:
- All of the Nasdaq US Benchmark Industry indexes (highlighted by the chart shown in the video above) finished Q2 2020 in positive territory. The best performing were Oil & Gas, up by 31.33%, closely followed by Technology, up by 31.22%. The laggards of the quarter were Utilities, up by 1.84%, and Telecommunications, up by 7.33%.
- Although having been a strong second quarter, only three industries were in the green for the year, those being Technology, Consumer Services, and Healthcare; all of which are typically considered growth oriented industries. Technology is up by a staggering 115.66% at the midpoint of 2020, Consumer Service is nearly up by 2%, and Healthcare is up by 0.34%.
- Even after experiencing a strong Q2, Oil and Gas is down -36.66% making it the worst performing Nasdaq US Benchmark Industry Index of the year.
- All major members of the Nasdaq-100 Index Family ended Q2 2020 in positive territory. The Nasdaq-100 Index was the best performing of the group, up by 29.99%, followed by the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector Index, up by 29.38%.
- While the Technology Industry helped propel the Nasdaq-100 even higher, even the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Technology performed well and was up by a competitive 27.38%.
- For the year, all Nasdaq-100 Index Family members are in positive territory, with the Nasdaq-100 leading the way, up by 16.3%.