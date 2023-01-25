A New Paradigm - Flexible Transparency in an Actively Managed ETF

What Can We Learn from Star Trek?

The classic science fiction television series Star Trek demonstrated a fascinating technology called the cloaking device. Cloaking renders a spaceship temporarily invisible – what is fully visible in one instant is completely obscured and opaque in another. Numerous episodes see Star Trek’s hero characters aboard their spaceship USS Enterprise flounder as they enact futile countermeasures to defend against cloaked spaceships hurled at them by the evil Klingon Empire. For the crafty Klingons, full visibility when attacking the USS Enterprise was seen as a disadvantage; instead, the Klingons desired the flexibility to select when they wanted their attacking spaceships to be visible or invisible. When a Klingon spaceship became invisible, the USS Enterprise could not discern its parameters and composition with precision, so it became impossible for them to exploit and take advantage of any weakness in the Klingon vessel.

Something New…Flexible Transparency in an ETF

Although Star Trek-type cloaking devices able to obscure attacking spaceships exist only in science fiction, readers should know that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved an exchange traded fund (ETF) structure that confers to the active equity portfolio manager the desirable attributes of the Klingon cloaking device. More specifically, this structure (or wrapper) allows a portfolio manager to run an ETF as fully transparent (i.e., exact portfolio is visible), as well as semi-transparent (i.e., exact portfolio is invisible) and to make the switch whenever desired with just a few clicks of their computer mouse. This powerful optionality of visible versus invisible is termed flexible transparency and underpins the wholly unique attributes of the Blue Tractor ETF wrapper, more fully described below. The Blue Tractor ETF wrapper currently powers actively managed equity ETFs on both the NYSE and Nasdaq exchanges.

The Emergence of Actively Managed ETFs

Since 2020 the investment industry has seen a significant increase in the numbers and types of actively managed ETFs. While actively managed ETFs remain a small proportion of the overall U.S. ETF market their popularity is increasing rapidly; 2022 saw inflows of $86 billion and total AUM now stands at $340 billion (source: Yahoo Finance). Increasingly more and more active managers see the lower cost, greater tax efficiency and intra-day liquidity attributes of the ETF wrapper as highly compelling versus the more traditional mutual fund or SMA vehicles.

Traditional Wrapper Choices for an Actively Managed ETF

What wrapper options does an active manager have when considering launching an actively managed ETF? In general, the ETF can be either fully transparent or semi-transparent (sometimes also referred to as non-transparent).

A fully transparent ETF is required to publicly disclose its exact portfolio composition daily on its fund website and it typically will disseminate a creation basket for the ETF capital markets community that is a full representation of the actual portfolio contents as well. So, anyone observing the publicly available fund information will know exactly what the portfolio manager is doing, especially when they are entering or exiting positions. Transparent ETFs fall under the auspices of SEC ETF Rule 6c-11 and are effectively a plain vanilla, non-proprietary wrapper structure. By far they are the largest category of actively managed ETF and enjoy widespread adoption and uptake by all the distribution platforms, wire houses and RIA allocators. Fully transparency is also a hallmark of ETFs in general (both passive and active) and is one key reason for the success of ETFs to date – many investors and investment advisors clearly prefer full portfolio transparency as it’s a clear window into the actual composition of the ETF.

Conversely, active managers concerned that their proprietary stock selection strategy and trading can be compromised by full transparency can instead select a semi-transparent ETF wrapper option. These are relatively new flavors of actively managed ETFs developed by 6 firms and approved by the SEC in 2019.[1] Each firm’s structure is proprietary and require a license before use by a fund manager. Semi-transparent ETFs do not have to disclose their exact portfolio contents daily on the fund website, and therefore shield from the market their specific trading activity. In lieu of complete portfolio transparency the SEC requires these ETFs to disseminate either inter-second pricing information or a creation basket (for use by authorized participants to create and redeem ETF shares) that correlates closely with the undisclosed underlying portfolio, in order to provide the capital markets with sufficient information to conduct efficient and accurate markets. The semi-transparent space is an emerging segment in the growing actively managed ETF market and the industry is beginning to see adoption by a host of distribution platforms, including the wire houses.

The Flexible Transparency Paradigm

As described earlier, the Blue Tractor structure is a unique ETF wrapper construct that permits an active portfolio manager, at their own discretion, to manage an ETF as both fully transparent and semi-transparent. The Blue Tractor wrapper confers optionality to the portfolio manager to decide on any given day whether their portfolio is visible or invisible. Termed flexible transparency, this feature resides only with the SEC-approved Blue Tractor structure and not with any other semi-transparent ETF wrapper.

And because the Blue Tractor ETF wrapper is a cloud-hosted solution, all operational workflow is efficient and secure. A portfolio manager can implement in seconds the changeover from fully transparent to semi-transparent and then back again.

What are the benefits of flexible transparency for an actively managed ETF? At its core, when running the ETF as fully transparent the fund can be marketed to RIA allocators and investors as just that; that this ETF is no different than the host of other fully transparent ETFs. As mentioned, many RIAs and even investors prefer transparency in their ETFs; they wish to know the portfolio composition.

But on the other side of the coin, having an ability to cloak the portfolio and become a semi-transparent ETF at the manager’s discretion means that they can be confident when undertaking rebalance trading that their trading strategy and activity is fully protected from predatory actors who may front-run the portfolio manager and/or copy the portfolio manager. Front-running unfortunately reduces a portfolio manager’s edge and ultimately portfolio returns.

Flexible transparency also provides the portfolio manager with unfettered choice when to run the ETF portfolio as visible or invisible. For example, they could manage the ETF as fully transparent 240 trading days of the year but make it semi-transparent on the 1 day per month they wish to rebalance the fund (assuming the typical 252 trading days per year). And if they rebalance quarterly, they could operate as fully transparent for 248 trading days of the year. The point being that the ratio of days being fully visible versus invisible is always at the portfolio manager’s discretion.

So, flexible transparency is a win-win for an actively managed ETF. Investment advisors and their investor clients can use ETFs with the transparency they covet, but at the same time they can be confident that the fund’s returns are protected from predatory third parties.

Contrast this with launching a fully transparent ETF from the get-go. The ETF can only ever be fully transparent; this rigidity precludes any option of running the ETF as semi-transparent for even 1-day. A portfolio manager may feel that full transparency is acceptable today, but over time they may wish to have the option to change but they will not be able to. However, with the Blue Tractor structure the ETF can move from transparent to semi-transparent whenever desired.

Operational Considerations

SEC permission for launching a ETF using Blue Tractor’s flexible transparency wrapper follows a defined approval pathway based on Blue Tractor’s regulatory relief – the regulatory document is just over 10 pages long and approval typically is obtained in 3 – 4 months. No portfolio management changes are required and the operational workflow is in the cloud so it’s simple, rapid and efficient to implement.

It’s important to note two operational differences with the Blue Tractor ETF wrapper versus a traditional fully transparent ETF wrapper; (1) actual portfolio disclosure and (2) the daily ETF creation basket.

A fully transparent ETF must disclose on a daily basis its actual portfolio (names + % weightings) on the fund website prior to the market open. Using the Blue Tractor ETF wrapper, the fund website does not have to disclose the actual portfolio on a daily basis; so, no exact portfolio information is made available. Typically, the creation basket for a fully transparent ETF is a mirror image of the actual portfolio. Often termed a pro rata slice of the portfolio, the creation basket holds all the actual portfolio names and at their actual % weightings. So, anyone looking at the creation basket knows exactly what the actual portfolio is composed of. With Blue Tractor the daily published creation basket holds all the portfolio names, but their % weightings are scrambled versus their actual % weighting in the underlying portfolio. The scrambled weightings randomly change every day so that anyone observing the creation basket cannot discern the actual underlying portfolio; hence the invisible nature of using a semi-transparent ETF wrapper.

Importantly, the scrambled weightings for the portfolio names in the Blue Tractor creation basket must in aggregate have a minimum 90% similarity with the actual portfolio weightings; the Blue Tractor algorithm will vary it daily in between 90% to 100%. And note that 100% weightings similarity is what a creation basket that is a pro rata slice of the actual portfolio would be at i.e., it is now a fully transparent slice of the actual portfolio.

So, in order to implement flexible transparency with the Blue Tractor wrapper, all the portfolio manager needs to do is instruct the cloud software at the end of the trading day to generate next day’s creation basket as a pro rata slice of the actual portfolio and the then post that information on the fund website. The capital markets will now know that the creation basket they see is in fact the actual portfolio and therefore the ETF is now running fully transparent.

When the portfolio manager wishes to make the ETF semi-transparent they simply instruct the cloud-hosted software to remove the pro rata slice constraint for the creation basket and let the Blue Tractor algorithms randomly generate a creation basket. They also will omit posting information on the fund website that informs the capital markets that the creation basket is a pro rata slice.

Why Blue Tractor is the Only Semi-Transparent Wrapper with Flexible Transparency

The inner workings of the 5 other semi-transparent wrappers preclude them from offering portfolio managers flexible transparency.

The Precidian structure does not generate a daily creation basket and is by design a wrapper meant to confer continual invisibility.

The proxy portfolio structures (Fidelity, Invesco, NYSE and T. Rowe Price) do publish a daily creation basket. However, they are composed of substitute securities and/or may omit actual portfolio securities and may have lag periods before incorporating portfolio changes into the creation basket. Therefore, they cannot publish a creation basket that is a truly transparent representation of the actual portfolio.

[1] Precidian (Franklin-Templeton), Fidelity, NYSE, T. Rowe Price, Invesco & Blue Tractor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.