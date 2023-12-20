A New Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) Hits the Market

The cybersecurity space has outperformed the broader tech space in recent weeks despite rising rate worries. The broader market tech ETF Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK has added about 4% past month while WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund CIBR is up 9.6% past month (as of Dec 8, 2023) (read: Here's Why Cybersecurity ETFs Are At a 52-Week High).

The second-quarter earnings season proved victorious for cybersecurity companies. In contrast, mega-cap tech stocks displayed mixed results. Given the recent surge in the adoption of AI technology, the need for cybersecurity becomes increasingly evident.

Cyberattacks are on the rise as an increasing number of companies across various sectors are integrating generative AI and other aspects of technology into their daily operations. One notable area of growth in cybersecurity spending is in cloud security products and services, underscoring the growing importance of securing cloud-based systems and data.

Probably this is why Themes ETFs recently launched a pureplay cybersecurity ETF, Cybersecurity ETF SPAM. Let’s delve a little deeper.

Inside SPAM

The Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) looks to track the Solactive Cybersecurity Index, which identifies the largest 35 companies by market capitalization in digital security software. The fund charges 35 bps in fees.

Crowdstrike Holdings (5.81%), Varonis Sys (5.71%) and Trend Micro (5.7%) hold the top three spots in the fund. United States (67.6%) takes the major share of the fund, followed by Israel (10.5%) and Japan (7.8%).

How Does It Fit In a Portfolio?

Total financial losses from cybercrime have increased 281% over the past five years to $10.3 billion in 2022 alone. These ongoing attacks boosted the demand for cybersecurity, per FBI Internet Crime Report, as quoted on Themesetfs.com. About 91% of business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is likely and are proactively tackling the matter by boosting their cybersecurity capabilities.

About 93% of business executives are already or considering using AI for cybersecurity operations, driving demand for digital security with $101.5 billion in projected spending by 2025 according to IBM Institute for Business Value, McKinsey & Company, as quoted on the issuer’s website. Increasing acquisition activity in the sector also benefits the sector.

Competition

There are several cybersecurity ETFs in the market. The fund CIBR is the largest in size with about $5.55 billion in assets, followed by ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETFMG Prime Cyber Security Fund HACK ($1.57 billion in assets) and iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF IHAK ($698 million in assets). While the each of former two funds charge 60 bps, IHAK charges 47 bps in fees.

Among the existing funds, WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund WCBR charges the least, i.e. 0.45%. This is where the newbie can excel. The newly-launched SPAM charges much lower expense ratio of 0.35%. So, we do not expect SPAM to struggle much to make a killing.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR): ETF Research Reports

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR): ETF Research Reports

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.