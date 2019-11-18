A Multi-Millionaire Trader Reveals His Secrets

The Dow just touched 28,000 as I was about to send this to you.

Think about that for a second. Did anyone in, say, 2012, honestly think we'd be here?

Come on, don't lie. I know I didn't. If I could have told 26-year-old me what I know now, I'd be absolutely rolling in coin.

I try to not dwell on missed opportunities, but sometimes it's tough. Ultimately, however, that's a loser's mentality. You have to shake it off.

Instead, I want to know what next year is going to look like -- and the next five, 10, and 50 years as well.

I've spent some time thinking about this recently with other analysts. And I look forward to sharing some of our thoughts with you in the weeks and months to come. Stay tuned...

Another thing you need to be willing to do is mix it up with your strategy. That's why today I want to introduce you to Jim Fink. He's a valued colleague that a lot of us here at StreetAuthority have gotten to know this year, and I can't wait for you to get to know him. Not only is he an incredibly successful trader, but Jim also has the heart of a teacher. Both traits have served his followers well over the years, and it's my pleasure to formally introduce him to our readers today.

---Recommended Link--- Six stocks in Texas paying us an average of 77.5%/year They call me "RR." I run a different sort of income-investing service. Right now, I'm recommending 37 stocks scattered across 20 different states. Texas has the most, with six paying us an average of 77.5%. We have three more in Philadelphia, paying us 67.9%. Some are big, others are tiny. But they all generate enough cash to pay ridiculously high dividends. I spell it all out for you here.

Jim, thanks for taking the time. Tell our readers a little about your background.â

Fink: Well, I grew up in Massachusetts. I spent my time hanging out at Smith College where my dad worked. (My mother was also a teacher.) I took full advantage of all the athletic facilities, attended college lectures, was a batboy for the faculty softball team, and worked as a janitor in the science buildings over the summer.

Looking back, this environment definitely had an influence on me. Education was always important. I went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in History from Yale, a Master's from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia, and finally a law degree from Columbia. I'm also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). You might say I'm hopelessly overeducated...

That's a lot of schooling. Now, the other thing that's interesting to me is how you walked away from a promising law career to trade full-time. What happened?

Well, the short story is I discovered that I could make more money trading for myself than burning the midnight oil for the firm's clients.

When I was practicing law, I spent most of my time traveling back and forth to DC to the Federal Communications Commission. I spoke several times with then-FCC Chairman Reed Hundt about the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which opened the doors to competition in this heavily regulated industry. It was an exciting time because this helped spur the development of the Internet. All the big Internet companies that would later become 10-20 baggers were involved in FCC regulatory proceedings in the mid-1990s.

Meanwhile, I spent a lot of time at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange learning options trading. My exposure to this massive technological trend early on helped me understand the industry and make money with options trades. One of my biggest scores was buying call options on Broadcom (Nasdaq: BRCM), which made some of the first high-speed cable modems.

Now, most investors might associate options with something like gambling. What's the first thing you tell investors about options and their so-called risk?

Well, it's funny because I actually love going to Las Vegas every year to play craps and blackjack. They're the two casino games with the best odds (i.e., lowest house edge). Learning gaming probabilities in Vegas is the best education for learning how to trade options. And any good professional gambler will tell you that minimizing losses is more important than maximizing gains.

As Warren Buffett says: "Rule No. 1 is don't lose money. Rule No. 2 is don't forget Rule No. 1."

The truth is, the Wall Street bandits want you to be scared of options. They don't want to spend the time and money to train their people how to do what I do. It's a lot easier to just have you pour massive amounts of money into a buy-and-hold approach. Because it sets the stage for them charging you astronomical fees.

I'm extremely sensitive to risk. I get it. In fact, if there's one thing my long-time readers will tell you… It's that while I really like making money, I hate losing it even more.

That's where options can really come in handy. And my new "Paragon" system takes this one step further. In fact, in some situations, I don't even have to guess which direction a stock is going to move.

It's pretty simple, really. Once Paragon determines a stock is about to move, it gives me four different ways to profit from that shift. Then I simply choose the one that has the potential to make the most money in the shortest amount of time.

In one particular trade scenario I use, you don't even need to know which direction a stock is going to move to make money from it. You just need to know that it's going to move.

This comes in handy, especially around earnings season. For example, let's say you have a stock that is announcing earnings soon. You know that it can be volatile around that time, but you don't want to risk thousands of dollars on a trade. And even worse, you don't want to be wrong.

This is where most investors would simply give up. But Paragon can not only identify stocks that are likely to make big moves... it can also give us a trade set-up to profit from a move -- any move -- without risking a lot of money while still delivering massive returns.

That sounds like the "sweet spot" for a lot of traders. Now, you've never shared this system with anyone before. Why now?

I'll be honest, it wasn't an easy decision. This is the first -- and ultimately the most powerful system -- I ever created. It's my baby. So I guess in some ways, I've always wanted to keep it for myself.

But I recently saw some research that changed my mind. In short, it basically says that after this furious bull market, U.S. stocks are set to seriously underperform. That's bad news if you hope to retire at some point in the next 10 years.

Combine that with everything else that the average investor has to deal with, and I decided that this was vital information that needed to be shared with as many investors as possible.

I built this system to last forever. You'll have plenty of time -- and opportunities -- to bank one massive winner after another. So there's no need to take a bunch of crazy risks to get what you think you'll need to be financially secure. Yes, the system is capable of producing some sky-high gains. But more importantly, I think, is that it can deliver a ton of trading opportunities, with a variety of set-ups, and at a pace you'll never see with regular stocks.

âThat's all we have for today. I'd like to thank Jim for joining me.

As I alluded to earlier, Jim has made a fortune trading personally. But he's also helped thousands of traders realize their potential by sharing his techniques with them. And for a limited time, Jim is opening up access to his Inner Circle, where you can trade right alongside Jim and his followers. As a member, not only will you have full, unfettered access to his Paragon system, you'll also gain access to an exclusive community of like-minded traders.

You can go here to learn more about Jim, his system, and how to join the club and get trades delivered straight to your inbox.

Related Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.