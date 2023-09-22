A Guide To OSLA Student Loan Servicing

When you borrow federal student loans, they are managed and distributed by the U.S. Department of Education. However, when it comes time to repay your loans, you may be working with one or several different student loan servicers, including the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority, which services loans as OSLA Student Loan Servicing.

What Is the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA)?

OSLA is a federally authorized student loan servicer that’s been servicing student loans since 1972. OSLA is managed by five trustees, each appointed by the governor of Oklahoma.

After your first loan is disbursed to your school, you’ll be assigned a servicer who will contact you about making payments soon after you leave school, as well as enrollment in repayment plans and loan consolidation options. Other student loan servicers include Edfinancial, Nelnet, and MOHELA.

What Does OSLA Offer?

If OSLA is your student loan servicer, you’ll go to them if you have any questions or concerns about:

Repaying your loan

Interest rates and fees

Your current repayment plan and how to qualify for other plan types

Deferment, forbearance and forgiveness opportunities

Paperwork, processing and any forms you need to complete to streamline your payments

If you aren’t sure about anything related to your loan, contact OSLA for help. You may have different loans with other loan servicers. If you have a question about another loan, contact that loan servicer for details.

You can use the Federal Student Aid Office’s student loan simulator to calculate your student loan payments and choose the best repayment plan for your budget. You can experiment with new payment plans and different loan amounts to see what your payments will look like.

OSLA Loan Types

OSLA services both federal Direct loans and FFEL loans. The Department of Education ended the FFEL program in 2010, so you can’t take out those loans anymore. But if you have them from going to school in 2010 or earlier, you might still be repaying them.

Repayment Plans and Terms

Standard repayment. This payment plan includes monthly interest and principal payments. The minimum repayment amount is $50, but amounts can vary depending on your loan amount. This plan has a maximum repayment term of 10 years.

This payment plan includes monthly interest and principal payments. The minimum repayment amount is $50, but amounts can vary depending on your loan amount. This plan has a maximum repayment term of 10 years. Graduated repayment. Monthly payments with this plan increase at 24-month intervals until the loan is repaid. This type of repayment plan is best for professionals who can’t afford the standard repayment plan.

Monthly payments with this plan increase at 24-month intervals until the loan is repaid. This type of repayment plan is best for professionals who can’t afford the standard repayment plan. Income-sensitive repayment. This plan has a five-year limit and is renewable annually. Once the payment period ends, payments will return to the standard or graduated repayment plan.

This plan has a five-year limit and is renewable annually. Once the payment period ends, payments will return to the standard or graduated repayment plan. Income-based repayment. Monthly payments are based on the borrower’s income level during financial hardship. Certain borrowers can cancel their remaining balance under specific circumstances.

Monthly payments are based on the borrower’s income level during financial hardship. Certain borrowers can cancel their remaining balance under specific circumstances. Extended repayment. This repayment schedule is open to borrowers with loans disbursed after July 1, 1993 and FFELP borrowers after October 7, 1998 that owe $30,000 or more in student loan debt.

How To Contact OSLA

If you have student loans managed through OSLA, you can call them at 1-800-456-6752. You can also email OSLA at CustServ@osla.org.

You can sign up on the OSLA website to manage your account. You can see how much you owe on your loans, set up and store payment information and schedule automatic payments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I switch student loan servicers?

If you feel that your lender has done something egregious, you can submit a complaint to the Department of Education to request your loans get a different servicer. Once reviewed, the Department of Education will determine if there’s enough evidence to move your loans to another servicer.

You can bypass the federal government entirely by refinancing your student loans. But when you refinance, you’ll lose out on federal protections and benefits like forgiveness, income-driven repayment (IDR) plans and forbearance options.

How do I pay my OSLA bill?

Once you register your account on OSLA’s website, you can set up auto payments or make one-time payments. Your name, address, loan details and other information are required for registration.

Can OSLA student loans be forgiven?

If you have federal student loans, there’s a chance you might qualify for student loan forgiveness, discharge or cancellation. Reach out to OSLA to see if you meet the requirements for forgiveness offered by the government or cancellation.

