A Great Opportunity for Active Managers to Outperform their Benchmarks and Passive Products

Active managers have a great opportunity to deliver alpha profiting from the fact that equity markets display a huge dispersion of performance all the time. In 2020, if you look at the S&P 500 constituents, the differential between the top 25% performers and the bottom 25% performers was massive. The average return of the top 100 stocks was 105% while the bottom 100 was -18%. This is enough to provide an opportunity for prepared, active stock pickers to beat the 16% return of the index. It is clear that if an active manager can capture a part of the top performers and avoid most of the bottom performers, they will have a high probability to beat the benchmark.

-Rocco Pellegrinelli, CEO of Trendrating

Methodology

To arrive at our monthly Sector Allocations, we delineate the S&P 500 universe of stocks into five groups based on their Smart Momentum Score (SMS). Any stock that has retraced at least 20% from a trend high is considered an outlier. The sector allocation is then found by looking at the proportion of names within quantile one for each sector. To control risk, no sector can represent more than double its weighting in the index.

June Allocations

Over the last few months, the market has been driven by a handful of securities. The Trendrating model is heavily overweight Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, and Financials and slightly overweight Materials and Energy. Conversely, Trendrating identifies the sectors with the weakest trends as Information Technology, Communication Services, Health Care, and Consumer Staples. We are neutral on Utilities and Real Estate which have a deviation of less than +/- 2% from the index weighting.

US Macro Market View – May to June

Top Trending Stocks in the S&P 500

Methodology

Each month we distribute the Trendrating 100 list to our clients. We delineate the S&P 500 universe of stocks into five groups based on their Smart Momentum Score (SMS) and retracement value. Any stock that has retraced over 10% from a trend high is considered an outlier. This leaves us with a list of names in which our Model has high conviction. The market environment will dictate the number of names in the Top 100 list, but it will typically range from 80-100 companies. Here will be highlighting the Top 25 companies each month. Contact Trendrating for the complete list.

Trendrating Terminology

Rating Grade: A = Strong Bull Trend / B = Emerging Bull Trend / C = Emerging Bear Trend / D = Strong Bear Trend

Smart Momentum Score (SMS): is a continuous rating scale between -3 and 3, measuring the strength of the trend since that trend began. The metric allows the model to differentiate between securities of the same ratings, whether that is an A, B, C or D rated security.

Retracement: The percentage off the peak of the trend for positive trends or off the bottom for negative trends.

