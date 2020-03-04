A Few Tips on Buying Variable Annuities

(New York)

Variable annuities can be a fantastic product for long-term income security. However, they are complex products and buyers need to make sure they understand what they are buying. In particular, here are a few key points to remember when purchasing. Firstly, providers often have unique policies for how benefits are paid out once one spouse dies, so make sure these are understood to avoid accidentally disinheriting someone. Secondly, make sure clients understand the differences between the different value measurements of a variable annuity, such as cash-out value, death benefit, or “annuitized” value, as these can potentially cause some shocks. Finally, be careful when exchanging an older annuity for a new one, as older versions can be significantly more generous and are worth holding onto.

FINSUM: Variable annuities can be great long-term income streams, but it is integral to understand exactly what one is buying.

variable annuities

annuities

income

retirement

