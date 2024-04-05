abstract data hero image

A Deep Dive on the Dividend Dance

 We recently talked about a new strategy that aims to avoid the tax drag associated with receiving distributions in taxable brokerage accounts. In partnership with Compoundr & F/m Investments, Nasdaq launched the Nasdaq Compoundr U.S. Aggregate BondTM Index (NCPAGTM) and the Nasdaq Compoundr High-Yield Corporate BondTM Index (NCPHYTM), which are tracked by CPAG and CPHY, respectively. In today’s report, we review the strategy and walk through how the rotation works, step-by-step.

