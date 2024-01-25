A Deep Dive Into the Mindset of Success

Changing Your Mindset

To develop a strong mindset adopt a suitable attitude, have a vision of what you want, be willing to learn, and surround yourself with people better than yourself.

This week on Stay Paid, we speak with Grant Dougherty, chief strategy officer for Senior Life Services. Grant is a sales and leadership trainer with 13 years of experience in both field and inside sales, while Senior Life Services is a fast-growing, independent, final-expense agency with more than 400 agents.

Grant answers many of the questions our audience consistently values, including what sets his organization apart from other agencies, the performance standards for its agents, how it generates leads, and how many dials are required to reach and convert a prospect.

We also ask Grant to tell us what he thinks makes for a good producer along with the qualities he looks for when recruiting agents. It’s at this point that he shares his deeply held beliefs about personal accountability, striving for achievement, and why a person’s mindset, environment, and potential for success are inseparable. His opinions are strong yet difficult to dismiss since they reflect his own actions and achievements as a highly successful entrepreneur, leader, trainer, and coach.

When you listen, you’ll hear a passionate exchange about, among other things:

The obligation of a leader to speak the truth when providing constructive criticism.

How different people react to feedback and what their responses reveal about their attitudes.

The need to take extreme ownership of both the good and the bad aspects of your life.

Why you should surround yourself with people who are more accomplished than yourself.

Resisting “haters” who would make you feel guilty about the success you’ve earned.

The important and distinct difference between “cost” and “worth.”

