A Blockchain Year in Review: The 2021 DappRadar Report

2021 has been nothing short of an exciting adventure for the blockchain community. Not only has the global cryptocurrency market capitalization shattered all previous records, but the blockchain ecosystem has also evolved dramatically to facilitate more and more real-world use cases. Driven by NFTs and blockchain games, the still-nascent decentralized economy has expanded across verticals, accelerating mainstream adoption and acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

Despite the rollercoaster ride in valuations during 2021, the groundwork laid in 2020 delivered positive results across the most critical metrics and macro indicators of the developing technology.

Further to the point, leading analytics provider DappRadar has published its annual report, the Dapp Industry Report 2021, offering an in-depth insight on how the blockchain industry has expanded and advanced throughout the year. Here are some of the key takeaways from the DeFi, NFT, and blockchain gaming ecosystems highlighted in the report.

The DeFi ecosystem grew sevenfold year-on-year in 2021, even amid the increasing presence of regulation and cyber theft. Accordingly, the DeFi industry still faces significant challenges that must be addressed after hacks, exploits, and other bad practices resulted in the loss of $1.9 billion across the DeFi ecosystem.

The number of unique users engaging with dApps grew by 592% in 2021 compared to 2020, with over 2.7 million Unique Active Wallets (UAW) connected to dApps hosted across 30+ protocols.

NFTs were among the highest-grossing digital assets this year. During the first six months of 2021, the NFT space generated a record $2.5 billion in trades, shattering every prior record. The NFT market continued to snowball during the second half of the year, amassing $10.7 billion worth of trades during the third quarter of 2021.

Besides for NFTs, the blockchain gaming industry witnessed unprecedented growth. The introduction of the “metaverse” boosted the value of blockchain-based virtual worlds and metaverse-related projects, helping several projects record new all-time valuation highs. The value of assets in these virtual worlds appreciated by up to 500%, with some plots of digital property sold for upwards of $2.5 million.

New platforms like ImmutableX played a critical role in bringing blockchain-based play-to-earn games to the public. Overall, blockchain virtual worlds generated over $500 million worth of trading volume and reached a new record market capitalization of $3.6 billion.

For the first seven months of 2021, most active users interacted with DeFi dApps and protocol. However, the second half of 2021 was dominated by blockchain games. Blockchain games gained prominence as the amount of UAWs and trade volumes, across platforms like Axie Infinity, Splinterlands, Alien Worlds, Upland, and Mobox, surged. The blockchain gaming industry grew by 765% year-over-year in 2021.

Layer-1 chains and layer-2 solutions became hosts to new dApps, protocols, and games. Layer-1 networks like Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Avalanche, and Terra, among others, established themselves as promising alternatives to Ethereum. Meanwhile, layer-2 scaling solutions like Polygon, Arbitrum, and ImmutableX have sparked a new trend of a multichain ecosystem.

The growing trend of blockchain-based play-to-earn games lured the attention of investors, helping aggregate venture capital investments in the space set a new record in 2021. Compared to the $80 million allocated in 2020, investment in the ecosystem climbed to $4 billion in 2021.

Based on the numbers and the growth of the blockchain ecosystem in 2021, the potential for 2022 looks very promising. There’s a lot to look forward to in 2022, including hundreds of emerging projects, the ongoing transition to Web3, new free-to-play blockchain games, the introduction of DeFi 2.0, the competition to dethrone Ethereum’s DeFi dominance, and much more.

