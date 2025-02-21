99 Ways To Make Money Without a ‘Real’ Job

In January 2025, the unemployment rate in the U.S. was 4%, down from 4.1% in December 2024. However, it had been steadily on the rise since March 2024, when it was at just 3.8%.

Despite these solid numbers, layoffs in the tech space have been notable over the past couple years, and now mass firings in the federal government have many people concerned about their job security.

If you’ve been affected by layoffs, you may be looking for some ways to make money while searching for your next full-time gig. Picking up a side job to make a few extra bucks might be helpful. While not all of these gigs are possible for everyone, these 99 ways to increase your income might be able to help now or in the near future.

1. Take Online Surveys

Taking online surveys is one of the easiest ways to earn extra money. And plenty of companies are looking for consumer feedback to improve their products or develop new ones.

Brands hire survey sites to conduct online questionnaires on their behalf, gaining access to precious customer feedback. The sites, in turn, pay you for participating in their surveys. If you really want to rake in the cash, join several survey sites to maximize access to opportunities. SurveySavvy and InboxDollars are just a few of the sites that will pay you to share your thoughts.

2. Test Websites

Many businesses pay people to visit their sites and test functionality and user-friendliness. Fortunately, getting into website testing is relatively easy. Simply sign up for free on sites such as Enroll or UserTesting.

3. Open a High-Yield Savings Account

By opening a high-yield savings account, you can earn money on top of the money you already have — even if you don’t have a job. All you have to do is find a savings account with a high annual percentage yield offer. Today, you can see some rates between 4.00% and 5.00% APY for a high-yield savings account. The national average APY is 0.46% as reported by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

4. Participate in Mock Trials

You don’t need to know insider lawyer secrets or have a law degree to make money in the legal sector. Websites such as eJury and Online Verdict pay users to participate in mock trials for their clients, who are mainly lawyers.

Online juries give lawyers the chance to “pre-try” their cases before presenting them in court. The lawyers gain experience, and you earn a little something for your effort: eJury pays $5 to $10 depending on the length of the case.

5. Get Rewards for Searching

Services such as Microsoft Rewards offer incentives to users who search and browse the web with Microsoft. You then redeem the points for rewards such as movies, games, gift cards and apps.

Another site where you can earn points while you search, shop and watch is Swagbucks, which has paid out more than $877 million to its members to date.

6. Become a Beta

In the digital world, feedback is a valuable asset. Before computer products are commercially released, beta testers offer a final round of evaluation, trying out a range of unfinished products before paying customers do.

To get in on the beta action, explore sites and services such as Keywords Studios’ Global Beta Test Network. You can sign up to become a beta tester of video games for free and start making some green.

7. Participate in Clinical Trials

Most people have spent money on healthcare, but few of us have had the experience of earning cash off the industry. However, medical clinics, hospitals and universities regularly are in search of people to participate in their studies in exchange for payment.

Test subjects must sign release forms accepting the consequences of their trials, so do your homework to find out what you’re getting into. Sites such as ClinicalTrials.gov and CenterWatch allow you to search and connect with thousands of clinical studies across the U.S.

8. Enter Contests

Perhaps the easiest way to make money fast is to win it. To get started, check out websites such as Contestgirl to find out what contests and sweepstakes are available.

You can treat entering contests like a job by getting organized and spending hours each day submitting forms; however, it’s important to know that you’re unlikely to be chosen as the winner of a contest that will set you up for life. Additionally, you will have to pay taxes on your winnings, so be sure to take that into account before spending all your “free money.”

9. Enter Competitions

If you have time and a special skill, consider entering a competition with a cash prize. At worst, you participate, fail and wind up with a good story to tell. If you win, the prizes can be substantial.

10. Get Paid To Watch Videos

You don’t have to be a film critic to get paid for watching videos. Sites such as Swagbucks ask you to watch specific videos and “like” them. In the process, you earn Swagbucks, which you can redeem for gift cards.

11. Install Mobile Apps That Collect Your Data

Market research involves collecting feedback on shopping trends and patterns. Check out apps such as SavvyConnect and MobileXpression and score rewards for sharing data on your purchase history and mobile data usage.

12. Rent Out Your Belongings

You might as well make the possessions you’re not using work for you, whether it’s a grill, camping equipment or something else. Sites such as Loanables enable users to rent almost anything to anyone — and for a good profit.

13. Become a Transcriptionist

Transcribing audio and video content can be tedious work requiring a detail-oriented mind. However, if you possess strong grammar and spelling skills to go with a sharp focus, you can earn a solid income with this side gig.

14. Become an Election Officer

Don’t just vote on Election Day — make some money, too. Many localities need election officers, especially those who are bilingual. Hours can be long, but the pay isn’t bad for a day’s work. Rates vary, but election judges can generally earn over $100 on Election Day.

15. Rent Out an Extra Room

If you have a furnished bedroom in your home that you rarely use, you can make money by renting it out to travelers. Finding people to fill your spare room is easy when you sign up to host on Airbnb or VRBO.

If you don’t have extra space in your home, you can still make money by working as a neighborhood co-host with Airbnb. Co-hosts perform concierge-like services for people in their neighborhoods who have homes they want to share but lack the time or confidence to host. For example, co-hosts can screen and approve potential guests and organize other aspects of stays.

16. Get Paid To Improve Search Results

Sites like Appen and Lionbridge pay users to help improve search results for their clients by making them more qualitative, relevant and useful. As an online content evaluator, you can earn money just by testing sites and answering questions.

17. Deliver Meals on Two Wheels

Even if you don’t have a car, it doesn’t mean you can’t break into food delivery. You can work for apps such as Postmates where you’ll pick up and deliver meals, groceries or just about anything you can carry while riding on two wheels. Some companies even can help you rent an electric bike or scooter, which you can also adopt for personal use.

18. Rent Out Your Instruments and Studio Space

Creative spaces can be tough to come by. If you have a guitar lying around and a place to jam, you could be sitting on a gold mine.

19. Become a Mystery Shopper

Have your dinner and get paid, too, when you sign up to visit and review local grocery stores and other retailers.

All you have to do to be considered for this job is fill out an application with The Source, an independent field agent database provider — no fees required. Once you’re approved, you can search out mystery shops in your area. You’ll get paid weekly via direct deposit or monthly if you choose a paper check for all your work.

20. Walk a Dog

If you love animals and the outdoors, dog walking could be a rewarding job for you. And because many people are willing to pay top dollar to ensure their pooches get plenty of TLC, it can be a lucrative side gig.

To get started as a dog walker, consider signing up with an established service, such as Wag! or DogVacay. Or, if you’re already confident in your animal handling skills, you can start your own business. If you charge a fair rate per dog — say $20 per 30-minute walk — and you walk seven to 10 dogs per day, then you’re looking at some seriously decent wages.

21. Rent Out Your Parking Spot

Parking spaces are prime real estate in big cities like New York or Chicago, and you can earn a good income if you have one to rent. Use Craigslist to list your spot for hundreds of dollars a month.

Have a driveway that sits empty? You can rent that out, too.

22. Mow Lawns

Many people are fond of keeping their outdoor foliage trimmed and orderly. And while knocking on doors with your lawnmower in tow might feel juvenile, the money makes any initial embarrassment well worth it.

To get started, research the amount local landscaping companies charge to ensure you’re offering a fair rate. While you’ll never be able to manicure a lawn as quickly as a team of workers, you can do it for less, which many customers will appreciate.

If you don’t want to find your own clients, consider signing up as a vendor with GreenPal, a service that connects homeowners with local landscapers.

23. Cash In Your Unused Gift Cards

All too often, gift cards are bought as presents but not utilized. Don’t let your unused gift cards go to waste. Convert them to cash by selling them online at sites such as Gift Card Granny and Raise. You won’t receive the full value of the card, but it still feels like getting free money.

24. Rent Out Your Automobile

On days you’re not using your car, you can make extra cash on Turo, a car-sharing platform where car owners can rent their vehicles to others. The app offers an alternative to traditional car rentals, which can be convenient for consumers and owners. Think of it as Airbnb for cars.

Often flights land after a rental company closes, and Turo can be an easier and cheaper option, since the owner can select a pickup and drop-off at a time that’s better for the customer. Car owners also set the price, making it a profitable side hustle.

25. Sell Junk Mail

You can earn rewards by recycling things in the virtual world, such as your junk mail. SBKC (Small Business Knowledge Center) is a market research company that evaluates your direct mail and email, rewarding you with prepaid Visa cards once you earn enough points.

26. Rent Out Your Clothes

If you have a closet full of clothes, put them to work for you. Websites such as RentNotBuy and Loanables allow people to rent clothing by the day or week.

27. Sell Your Art

That hobby you’ve had since childhood might just help improve your financial circumstances. Websites such as Etsy allow you to sell art of all kinds with ease.

28. Work as a Virtual Assistant

Working as a virtual assistant is a lot like working as a secretary from your home, and with today’s technology, being a virtual assistant is easier than ever. From novelists to online business owners, a wide range of people are in need of professional assistance.

To excel in this side hustle, sharpen your administrative skills, like email response and organization of information. Check out sites such as Zirtual if you want to make some quick cash this year.

29. Sell Lesson Plans

If you’re a current or former teacher, you can pay it forward while getting paid yourself. Teachers, especially new ones, are often in the market for lesson plans. You can make their jobs easier by selling your plans for a profit.

Selling lesson plans online has become a lucrative industry, according to the Associated Press. Websites such as Teachers Pay Teachers provide a market for educators to sell and share their valuable resources.

30. Rent Out Your Boat

Don’t stop at renting out your car or bike. If you have a boat that is sitting idle, there’s an easy way to rent it out and help cover the costs of boat ownership. With the website Sailo, you can conveniently list your boat for rent; as a bonus, the site provides captains.

31. Start Micro Freelancing

The boom in America’s gig economy has resulted in a similar increase in micro freelancing. As the name suggests, micro freelancing involves performing tasks with comparably low pay. But when combined with other side jobs and alternate forms of income, micro freelancing can be lucrative.

There are multiple micro freelance sites to choose from, including Microworkers.

32. Work as a Virtual Bookkeeper

Bookkeeping can be a potentially lucrative work-from-home business, and it doesn’t require an accounting degree. To get started in this field, you can check out sites like AccountingWEB for guidance.

33. Sell Your Clothes

One of the easiest ways to make money while decluttering is by selling your unwanted clothes. Consignment sites such as thredUP enable you to get rid of old clothes and earn cash through the process. The site even provides kits to assist you in cutting down your wardrobe.

34. Earn Money Posting On Forums

A key ingredient for creating a successful website is a strong engagement with the online community. Online forums provide a conducive space for doing just that. Companies will pay people to post quality content on forums in order to promote increased interaction and web traffic.

If you want to get your side job up and running, check out sites like Paid Forum Posting and myLot for paid forum writing opportunities. Posting doesn’t pay a lot, but combining this side income with other revenue streams makes it a viable option. Plus, if you develop your writing skills, perhaps you can turn this side hustle into a career.

35. Tutor

If you have a strong academic background and feel an unfulfilled urge to teach, tutoring could be an excellent pursuit.

One of the easiest ways to get into tutoring is to use a website like Wyzant. You can tutor online or in-person this way. You can also set your own rates.

36. Sell Old Books

If you’re a devoted bibliophile, selling books can be a solid stream of extra income. You could even hit up your local thrift shop, buy used books for pennies and sell them for a profit.

However, these days, you don’t have to leave the house to profit off selling books. Apps like BookScouter and SellBackYourBook.com make earning money online easy. Simply install the app, scan the book’s ISBN and discover the highest price you can sell it for online.

37. Sell Your CDs, DVDs and Video Games

They might be outdated, but you can still turn a profit selling CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays and old video games. Using an app like Decluttr, you can get a valuation for old media items, box and ship them to the site for free, and get paid by PayPal or direct deposit.

38. Get Paid for Giving Advice

If you love giving your two cents, consider putting your hobby to good use and getting paid to provide advice. Sites like JustAnswer pay expert users to answer questions online after askers approve the responses. In fact, JustAnswer claims that its top experts earn thousands of dollars each month.

39. Sell Your Furniture

There’s nothing revolutionary about selling furniture for money. But with the internet, doing so is easier than ever. Along with selling directly to customers via Craigslist, you can sell furniture through online consignment stores, such as Chairish for vintage furniture.

40. Start Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing involves advertising something in exchange for a commission on the sales. To cash in on affiliate marketing, you’ll need your own blog or website on which to promote an advertiser’s product. To promote, you could write a product review and provide a link to the product.

Visitors to your site follow the product link to the advertiser’s site, where they can complete the sale. Investigate sites such as ClickBank for opportunities to earn money with affiliate marketing.

41. Pet Sit

Another option for animal lovers is to pet sit. Pet sitters bring other people’s animals into their homes and care for them as needed. The amount of time an animal will be in your care depends on the client. Some customers want you to provide company for their pets when they’re at work, while others want you to watch their furry friends while they’re out of town.

Get started by creating profiles on websites like Rover and Wag!

42. Sell Stock Photos

If you’ve ever tried to buy stock photos online, then you know they don’t come cheap. Because demand for stock photos, videos and vector graphics remains high, skilled photographers can easily earn a profit. Sign up on stock photo sites like iStock, Shutterstock and Dreamstime to start cashing in.

43. Sell Handmade Crafts

Want to profit from your creativity? It’s easier than ever thanks to sites like Craigslist and Etsy. One of the top sites for handmade crafts, Etsy lets you create a store for free and stock it for 20 cents per product. Just beware that the site takes a 5% cut of anything you sell as a transaction fee in addition to payment processing fees.

44. Sell Photos From Your Phone

If friends and relatives praise your skill with an iPhone, you might be able to sell shots right from your photo library. Foap is a free app that enables you to upload photos you take on your smartphone and sell them. You earn 50% of the revenue for each photo you sell.

45. Sell Virtual Property

Massively multiplayer online role-playing games like World of Warcraft and Second Life can really eat up a lot of your time. But you can make this time more productive — and even profitable — by getting into virtual real estate.

Skilled gamers make money selling virtual property and high-level characters because these things have real-life value. One of the most notable pioneers in the field, Anshe Chung, became a millionaire playing video games by selling property on Second Life.

46. Design and Sell Shirts

Design By Humans and Teespring all allow users to design T-shirts for free and sell them. The sales processes vary by site.

For example, on Teespring you set a sales goal and price for each item. This aspect is crucial because it affects how much the company will pay you per shirt sold. If you reach your sales goal, the shirts will be printed and distributed, and you will be paid for your work.

47. Earn Money Writing

Freelance writing is an ideal job for many, as it can be done from nearly anywhere. All you need is a laptop and internet access.

Sites like WritersDomain provide freelancers with article topics, word counts and other requirements, as well as the prices being offered. All you have to do is submit writing samples and pass a grammar test to start accepting jobs.

48. Work as a Translator

In our increasingly globalized world, translation and interpretation are some of the fastest-growing industries you can invest in. If you are bilingual, you stand to profit from this development.

The demand for translating documents, as well as audio, video and other media, is greater than ever. Fortunately, many websites have sprung up to meet this demand. You can use sites like TRADUguide to find freelance translating jobs and even register with an agency.

49. Apply To Be on a Game Show

Only certain types of people apply to be on a game show. And the chances of getting selected are higher than you might think. If you’re good at trivia, apply to be on “Jeopardy!” Those who excel at educated guessing might do better on “The Price Is Right” or “Family Feud.”

50. Coach Other Contestants

Once you’ve made money as a contestant on a game show, take the next step and coach others to follow in your footsteps. Mark Richards, who has appeared on at least six different game shows including “To Tell the Truth,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “The Dating Game,” trained students on how to get on game shows in exchange for 20% of their winnings.

51. Earn Cash by Cooking

Personal chefs travel to their customers’ homes and cook meals for people in their own kitchens. If you have a talent for food prep, you can turn that into a lucrative business, provided that you know how to network.

You’ll need to invest in marketing materials, like business cards, a website and advertisements. Word-of-mouth recommendations will be extremely valuable to you as well. Private chef salaries vary depending on your clients and how often you work, but the average private chef salary hovers just under $83,000 per year, according to PayScale.

52. Become a Ride-Share Driver

Ride-share services like Uber and Lyft are revolutionizing the way people get around. Even better, they make it easy for good drivers to score a little extra cash.

You must meet several requirements before you can become a driver for a ride-share service. For example, to become a Lyft driver, you must have an in-state driver’s license and be at least 21 years old. You also need valid insurance, must pass a background check and have a four-door vehicle. Once you and your car are approved, making money is as easy as turning on the app and taking jobs.

53. Deliver During Your Commute

Make your side job even more profitable by incorporating it into your regular work. Using Roadie, you can get paid to deliver items during your regular commute. You can earn between $8 to $50 for local Roadie Gigs, while long-distance Gigs can net you up to $650.

54. Wash Cars

Washing cars is a good side hustle that requires little skill. There are some best practices, however. According to Consumer Reports, you should avoid household cleaners like dishwashing detergent and hand soap, refrain from scrubbing your sponge in circles and concentrate on washing the car section by section.

55. Flip Flea Market Finds

If you believe “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” then you might be interested in becoming a flea market flipper. Flea market flippers find old furniture at garage sales, on Craigslist or — you guessed it — at flea markets, and then rework the old pieces into something new.

To make money as a flipper, you must be able to sell your finished products for more than your original purchase prices, plus the cost of any supplies used for revamping. You can take photographs of your finished products and list them for sale online. Or, you could return to the flea market with your items in hopes of out-haggling bargain-hungry shoppers.

56. Do Odd Tasks

Time is money for a lot of people, and you can make some extra cash by doing their tasks. Apps like TaskRabbit let people post their chores for a price. From building a bookcase to standing in line, get paid to do what other people don’t want to.

57. Babysit

Babysitting is an age-old way to make money. And while wide-eyed teens who lack child care experience can only expect to earn meager wages for watching their neighbors’ tots, experienced sitters can set their rates quite high.

Word of mouth is a powerful method for finding good babysitting work, but you can also get in touch with potential clients by registering with Care.com or Sittercity. Keep in mind that some parents might require you to have CPR certification and some early childhood education.

58. Start Your Own Subscription Box

Technology is refashioning delivery services, and one of many ways to capitalize is by selling monthly subscription boxes like Birchbox. You can get in on the action with Cratejoy, a platform that enables you to build, run and scale your own subscription box business.

59. Work for Amazon

The pay is small, but you can earn extra money performing micro tasks through Amazon Mechanical Turk. These are services that require human intelligence, such as selecting the correct spelling for search terms and determining if two products are the same.

60. Recycle

You can earn money gathering recyclable materials and delivering them to local recycling facilities.

Recycling facilities pay you for the items you bring in by weight, so you’re looking to get as much of one type of item as possible. You can also make money recycling through sites such as Gazelle, BoxCycle and uSell.

61. Return Printer Cartridges

This side job is an oldie but a goodie. Round up your empty printer cartridges — and those belonging to friends — and take them to office supply stores like Office Depot and Staples to score rewards.

62. Find Your Unclaimed Property Held by the State

State governments hold on to uncashed dividend checks, returned utility deposits, unclaimed state tax refunds, uncollected insurance benefits and much more. You just have to know where to look for them.

Using sites like MissingMoney.com, you can search for unclaimed property held by the state, file a claim and potentially collect money you didn’t know existed.

63. Find Unclaimed Property Held by the Feds

Similarly, the federal government holds on to tax refunds that are returned to the IRS due to problems with mailing addresses or are never claimed by taxpayers because they didn’t file returns. The government also holds forgotten savings bonds, government-guaranteed mortgage insurance refunds and government pensions that were never claimed. The main drawback is that you need to check with individual federal agencies about missing funds.

64. Get Cash From Class-Action Suits

Millions of dollars in class-action settlements never get claimed because people aren’t aware they’re eligible to file. For example, people who bought Red Bull products between 2002 and 2014 were entitled to $10 to $15 through a class-action lawsuit brought on the company because of its slogan, “Red Bull Gives You Wings.”

There are several tools you can use to find products you purchased, file a claim for class-action settlement money and receive money in the mail. Some of the top class-action claim sites include ClassActionRebates.com.

65. Get Money Back for Things You Already Bought

Using a service such as Paribus, you can sign up to get money back on items that dropped in price after you purchased them. Paribus saves you time by connecting to your email account and checking your receipts for you. If the retailer dropped a price, Paribus will automatically file a price adjustment claim on your behalf.

66. Make Referrals

A time-honored way to make easy money is to refer friends to products or services you currently use. Various businesses, from ride-sharing companies like Uber to credit card companies, pay out rewards to the referrer and referred. Research different referral programs to target the ones with the best return on investment.

67. Buy Groceries and Score Rebates

A good way to cut down on cost-of-living expenses is to save on groceries. These days, you can actually earn cash by grocery shopping. Rebate apps like Ibotta offer cash rebates for grocery store purchases. Simply verify purchases by taking pictures of your grocery receipts with your phone.

68. Lose Weight To Earn Money

Finally, there’s a monetary reward for all your hard work at the gym. Sign up for HealthyWage and you can make money shedding pounds. Start by defining your goal weight and the amount of time needed to achieve it, and then place a bet on yourself.

Depending on how much weight you lose, the time frame and the amount of money you wagered, you could win up to $10,000.

69. Open a Checking Account

There’s no shortage of banking promotions these days, and you can make a quick hundred or two when you open a checking account with a sign-up bonus. Look around at banks you’d be interested in joining to see what they’re offering.

70. Donate Blood or Plasma

Tuck an extra $50 into your pocket each time you donate your plasma. The amount you are paid depends on the volume of permitted plasma, which is determined by your weight. Basically, the more you weigh, the more you’ll get paid. Check out sites like BloodBanker or CSL Plasma for more information.

71. Get Paid To Watch TV

If you love watching TV, you can get paid to do so by downloading the Viggle app. The app knows what you’re watching by screening the audio coming out of your TV, and you play games and look at ads on your phone while you’re watching the big screen. You’ll get points through Viggle, which you can then redeem for rewards.

72. Invest In a Turnaround Company

Sure, investing in penny stocks can be risky. But there are also great opportunities to be found among the rubble. Do your research and identify failing companies with good bones. Investing in penny stocks and bankrupt companies isn’t something to do with your retirement nest egg, but if you have some play money and can stomach the risk, you might be able to score a great return.

73. Write an E-Book

There’s an old saying that everyone has a novel tucked away somewhere. If you want to make bank, finish yours, polish it up and publish it. You can release e-books through Barnes & Noble Press, where you can earn up to 70% royalties on sales.

74. Invest in Mutual Funds

If you’re not a stock market wiz, don’t try to time the market. Instead, look for consistent returns rather than big ones. When it comes to investing in the best mutual funds, look for those run by managers who don’t change their stocks too often and view their investments as partnerships.

75. Run a Virtual Storefront

If you’re crafty, consider opening up a virtual storefront on a site like CafePress or Zazzle. The best thing about these sites is that you’ll only have to make the number of products that people order, so there’s no need to spend a lot on startup costs. CafePress and Zazzle take care of the actual production; all you have to do is supply the designs.

76. Start a Blog

If you’re a natural storyteller and feel comfortable sharing your tales on a public platform, you can make money blogging online.

Choose a blogging topic that you have a strong understanding, passion and expertise for because you’ll want to write about it regularly. Once you have a consistent audience, you can start to make money off your blog through an ad network like Google AdSense or with affiliate marketing.

Get started with a free blogging platform like WordPress, Blogger or Tumblr. If you decide that you love writing but running a blog isn’t for you, you’ll still end up with a portfolio of writing that you can use to land another gig.

77. Become an Online Travel Agent

If you have a case of wanderlust, put your time perusing Expedia to good use by earning money as an online travel agent. You can find both part-time and full-time remote gigs on websites like Upwork and Indeed.

Don’t jump on the first job post you see, however, as there are many scams out there. Make sure to vet the agency before signing up, and don’t take a job that requires you to use your own money or recruit other agents.

78. Hold a Garage Sale

If you have an abundance of items you no longer want or need, make money fast by holding a garage sale.

While you can price gently used or high-quality items at 30% to 35% of their original cost, you should only expect to recoup about 15% of the original cost for most items. You should also be prepared for potential buyers to haggle for even lower prices. If you have some items that you’re trying to sell for higher prices, consider listing them online instead.

79. Recycle Scrap Metal and Tires

Metals like copper, aluminum, brass and steel are widely desired at most recycling plants or scrap yards. It depends on the location, but you can earn around 10 cents per pound for cast iron and up to $3.70 for a pound of bare bright copper wire.

80. Sign Up for Free Gift Cards

Rakuten will reward you with a $10 gift card when you sign up on the site and make a minimum purchase of $25 within 90 days. Signing up for Rakuten is a great way to put money back in your pocket. Free to use, the site lets you find online retailers you want to shop with and get cash back for purchases.

Additionally, you can sign up for MyPoints to shop online and complete other tasks that earn points you can redeem for gift cards, travel miles or cash via PayPal.

81. Score Free Gift Cards on Social Media

Monitor social media channels for your favorite brands. People selling products via social media often host Twitter and Facebook parties, for example, that can include giveaways. For best results, watch for hashtags related to gift cards and giveaways.

82. Make Money Off Pharmacies

Watch for promotional offers from pharmacies that want you to switch your prescription accounts to their companies. When you sign up for CVS ExtraCare Pharmacy and Health Rewards, for example, you can earn up to $50 in ExtraBucks Rewards every year, which is similar to a gift card.

83. Shovel Snow

If you live where it snows, you already know that someone has to be responsible for clearing it from sidewalks, driveways and lawns. Most people don’t want to wake up early to clear snow away, and that’s where you come in.

Depending on how quickly you can work, charging $10 to $20 a yard can be a great boon to you. A larger yard will justify a higher rate. If your business grows quickly, consider investing in a snowblower to increase your speed.

84. Rake Leaves

Just like snow, those fallen leaves need to be cleared away every autumn. If you’re raking leaves, you can also bring a ladder and offer an extra gutter-cleaning service. Consider purchasing your own workers’ compensation policy in advance to protect yourself and your loved ones in case of accidental injuries or falls on the job.

85. Go Dumpster Diving and Curb Shopping

Whether you’re fully committed to “freeganism” or simply want free stuff, dumpster diving is a potentially lucrative hobby. You can go curb shopping on your own or turn to sites that facilitate bartering, trading, sharing and other ways to get what you need for free.

Check out neighborhoods that allow residents to leave items like furniture on the curb for bulk pickup and visit during garage sales when sellers might leave items out for free after the sale is over. Sites that support bartering include Craigslist and BarterOnly.

86. Clean Houses

There are probably plenty of professional maid services in your town, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the cleaning game. There are a number of reasons that potential clients might want to hire you rather than a service.

For one thing, individuals are less expensive. Maid services often provide more than one cleaner, which drives up costs. Additionally, services have to charge higher prices to cover other costs of operating their business. Finally, individual cleaners can often find work with family, friends and friends of friends, who would rather hire a trusted acquaintance than a stranger.

87. Do Data Entry

If you’re a wiz on the keyboard and pay attention to detail, data entry could be the gig for you.

Websites like Craigslist or Upwork post data entry and administrative jobs, most of which can be done from the comfort of your own home. Hourly wages start around $15 an hour, according to PayScale.

88. Participate in an Online Focus Group

Your opinion could be worth money — if you share it with the right people. Participate as part of an online focus group and you’ll get paid for sharing your thoughts. Payments typically come in the form of gift cards or PayPal deposits.

89. Model for Artists

Artists are always in need of models to help them hone their drawing skills. This is especially true in areas with plenty of young artists, such as college towns.

If you’re comfortable posing with no clothes and are capable of holding poses for as long as 30 minutes, consider life modeling. Modeling sessions can last as long as three hours, and pay ranges from around $25 to over $100 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter. If you’re interested in becoming a life model, contact local colleges, art organizations and community centers.

90. Coach a Youth Sports Team

If you were a star athlete in high school or college and miss the thrill of the game, consider coaching a youth sports team.

According to PayScale, a youth coach makes about $45,000 a year. You can find youth coaching jobs on career sites like Indeed and Glassdoor. However, make sure you fulfill the job requirements.

91. Create Video Games Online

If you’re into gaming, consider making money by creating your own. You don’t need a degree for this career, but you do need creativity and a knack for building alternate worlds. With platforms like Roblox, you can create your very own family-friendly video games and charge users to play them.

92. Cancel Unused Subscriptions

It’s common to sign up for free subscriptions and forget to cancel, but with subscription prices soaring, those monthly charges to your account add up. According to a C+R study: “Overall, about three-quarters (74%) of consumers said it was easy to forget about their recurring monthly subscription service charges.

Meanwhile, a significant minority (42%) admit that they’ve stopped using a subscription service(s) but forgot they were still paying for the service (with Gen Z being most likely to forget and Boomers least likely).”

In addition, the study found one-third of consumers underestimated their subscription costs by $100 to $199 a month. But there are subscription tracking tools and apps like Rocket Money that identify subscriptions and help you save money on the ones you don’t use.

93. Sell Gold and Silver for Scrap

If you have some old gold or silver jewelry lying around that you never wear, sell it for scrap.

For gold, first, determine the “melt value” by calculating the weight and purity. Be sure to shop around at different jewelers and metal dealers to get the best prices. For silver, check in with metal dealers online and in person for quotes.

94. Maintain Fan Pages

Who says socializing on Facebook and Twitter is a waste of time? On Fiverr or Upwork, you can find clients who need someone to maintain social fan pages for businesses to gain likes and more.

95. Start a Resume Writing Service

If you love helping people find their dream jobs, consider launching a resume-writing service. First, find out how much time it takes you to provide the service and what its value is in your area to gauge how much you should charge. Then, standardize portions of your service to make them more efficient and cost-effective. For example, you can create a questionnaire for people to fill out to help you tailor their resumes to get the jobs they’re after.

Make sure you keep up with current resume writing and formatting trends, as well as what recruiters are looking for so that you’re offering sound advice. When your clients benefit from your services, ask them if they’ll recommend you on your online profile, social media or other platforms so you can build your business.

96. Start a Walking or Biking Tour

Use your knowledge of your community or city to earn cash from tourists looking for expert guides. Whether you start your own walking tour or join an organization that facilitates these tours, you can turn your home turf advantage into a mutually beneficial, calorie-burning cultural exchange.

If you’re starting your own walking tour business, make sure you understand your city’s business and safety laws. Whether you’re visiting famous spots or local hideaways, you need to know which areas are publicly accessible so that you don’t accidentally trespass.

You could also get a job with a local business that offers guided tours. Depending on the organization, you might be able to share your knowledge with school kids on class trips or other groups on private tour events, in addition to tourists.

97. Get Paid To Advertise on Your Car

A quick and easy way to earn extra cash is to advertise on your car. Wrapify is one company that will pay you to place ads on your car and drive. You don’t need to do anything but put the business ads on your car and drive like you would normally. Rates depend on how many ads you allow on your car and how much you drive, but according to the site, you can earn between $264 to $452 a month for a fully wrapped vehicle.

98. Get Paid for Your Social Media Posts

It seems like everyone has a social media presence these days and if you have at least 10,000 Instagram followers and a business or creator account, you could earn some cash with Instagram badges. Supporters can purchase a badge during a live video. In the current model, creators keep all the profits, minus taxes and fees. Instagram does not take a percentage. And you can make some serious cash. According to marketing tech firm HypeAuditor, micro-influencers who have between 1,000 to 10,000 followers earn $1,420 monthly, and people with over a million followers can rake in $15,356 monthly.

99. Get Free Samples From Brands To Keep or Sell

When you’re tight on money, the last thing you should be doing is buying things you don’t need like clothes or furniture. As tempting as it is, your checking account will not thank you later.

But if you have a social media following, companies will want to work with you. Whether you post regularly about travel, home improvements or ways to style the latest trends, many brands are happy to send you products in exchange for a post or content consideration. Don’t be shy about reaching out to brands you enjoy and ask for a sample to feature on your social media channels. You’ll have great new content, but you also have the choice of keeping or selling the item.

Heather Altamirano, Taylor Bell, Jami Farkas and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

