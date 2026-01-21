908 Devices (MASS) Moves 19.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

908 Devices Inc. MASS shares ended the last trading session 19.2% higher at $6.52. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.8% loss over the past four weeks.

908 Devices Inc. scored a strong price increase, on investors’ optimism driven by the recent announcement of its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenue of $17.2 million reflects a reported growth of roughly 20%, driven by continued overperformance within the U.S. state and local channel, ramping adoption of VipIR internationally, and sales to federal and defense customers. The company also achieved positive adjusted EBITDA goal in the fourth quarter.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +81.3%. Revenues are expected to be $15.84 million, down 15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For 908 Devices, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MASS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

908 Devices is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, Sight Sciences, Inc. SGHT, finished the last trading session 3.6% lower at $6.24. SGHT has returned -23.3% over the past month.

Sight Sciences' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.17. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +26.1%. Sight Sciences currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

