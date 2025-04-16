90-Day Tariff Pause: Which Cryptocurrencies Should You Be Buying Now?

President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. will delay imposing his tariffs for 90 days could provide a unique buying opportunity for crypto investors. Quite simply, it could be the time to load up on cryptos that will continue to perform well, even when higher tariffs go into effect this summer.

Right now, I have two names on my crypto investment radar: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Render (CRYPTO: RENDER). Both are top 50 cryptocurrencies based on market cap, and both are up during the past 30 days, despite the tariff-induced volatility. In addition, I'm keeping my eye on one red-hot sector of the crypto market that could yield some interesting investment opportunities later in 2025.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Bitcoin

The obvious no-brainer pick here is Bitcoin. Historically, Bitcoin leads the market either higher or lower, so if you're bullish on crypto, then you need to be bullish on Bitcoin. During the past month, Bitcoin gained a modest 1%.

But here's the thing: Market participants are desperately looking for a store of value and safe asset during these difficult market conditions, and that's exactly what Bitcoin claims to offer. It's digital gold in the eyes of many, and it has true global appeal. If super-sized tariffs drag down global markets, money may flow into Bitcoin as a refuge from the turmoil.

Render

Render is up about 18% during the past 30 days. You might remember Render from 2024, when it was being talked about as a potential millionaire-maker. It was part of the initial artificial intelligence (AI) crypto boom, and in March 2024, it skyrocketed in price to $13.60.

Render delivers computing power from the cloud, and that's why it is seeing a resurgence right now. Given the current market uncertainty, companies will likely cut back on big capital expenditures until they can figure out what tariffs mean for them. That means they will invest less in huge data or computing centers. Instead, they will likely turn to cloud-based solutions, such as those offered by Render.

My only caveat here is that Render is still down a mind-boggling 50% for the year, and more than 70% from its March 2024 highs and it now trades for about $3.87. It's also not by any means clear what type of scale it can offer in terms of computing power for AI projects. After all, it was originally created to offer computing power for rendering computer graphics, and not for powering large language models. But if you buy into the AI resurgence investment thesis, Render could be worth a closer look.

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization

Many investors may have never heard of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and that's a good thing. It means you might be able to grab a rising star at a bargain price.

Simply put, RWA tokenization refers to the transformation of real-world assets (think stocks and bonds) into digital assets that live on the blockchain. Doing so opens up enormous potential gains for transparency, liquidity, cost savings, and efficiency.

In this year's annual letter to investors, BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink dedicated an entire section to the merits of RWA tokenization. That's huge, because BlackRock is the largest asset management firm in the world. And many top consulting firms now think that RWA tokenization could be a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity by 2030.

The caveat here, though, is that since RWA tokenization is so new, there can be enormous risk investing in any of the new RWA coins that have emerged in recent years. Earlier this month, for example, rising star Mantra (CRYPTO: OM) lost 90% of its value in a span of a few hours, for reasons that are still being investigated.

So buyer beware. If you are interested in finding potential investment opportunities in RWA tokenization, sites such as CoinMarketCap provide a listing of top RWA coins ranked by market cap.

Are any cryptos really tariff-proof?

At the end of the day, there may not be any cryptocurrency that is truly tariff-proof. The types of tariffs being levied on China (currently 145%, but check back in about 24 hours, because they might have gone up again) are truly staggering. It's not an overstatement to say that the world has never seen anything like this before.

If you are looking for ways to tariff-proof your portfolio, the best option right now is Bitcoin. After all, as crypto enthusiasts are gleefully pointing out these days, there are no tariffs on Bitcoin. If ongoing tariff uncertainty weakens the U.S. economy substantially, investors may start fleeing into Bitcoin as one of the few potential safe haven assets in the world right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $502,231!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $678,552!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 800% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 156% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Render. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.