9 Ways to Stretch Your Retirement Savings for Decades

Key Points

Simply delaying your retirement for a few years can make a big difference.

Review your spending to see where you can cut back -- such as some streaming services, or your frequency of dining out.

Thinking outside the box can yield more good ideas.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you're like millions of people, you're worried that you haven't saved enough for retirement -- and you might even know that you haven't saved enough. You're probably wondering what to do now, and how you might stretch what you do have to last through your retirement.

Here, then, are some ideas for you. Some may help you amass more before you retire, while others can help you spend less during retirement. Acting on several of them might make a big difference for your future financial security.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Work a little longer

First is a suggestion that few will embrace, but it's quite powerful: Work a few years more than you planned or wanted to. Doing so will give you more time to build your nest egg, and it will also mean that nest egg will have to help support you for fewer years. It can also let you delay claiming your Social Security benefits, which will result in them growing bigger.

2. Save aggressively and invest effectively

However much you've been socking away for retirement, aim to sock away more -- if possible, a lot more. The sooner you do so, the better, because your earliest invested dollars are your most powerful ones, with the longest time in which to grow for you. If you're married and you are both working, the two of you might even try living off of one income, while saving the other.

When it comes to investing, don't get too aggressive, such as with penny stocks or investing with borrowed money, since that can be risky. But don't be too conservative, either, like sticking with low-interest savings accounts. Instead, consider keeping much of your nest egg -- at least the portion you won't need to tap for at least 5 to 10, years -- in the stock market. You can do so via some simple, low-fee index funds.

3. Make good use of tax-advantaged retirement plans

Make the most of retirement accounts such as IRAs and 401(k)s. They come in two main varieties: traditional accounts lower your current tax bill, while Roth accounts can leave you with tax-free withdrawals in retirement.

These accounts feature catch-up contributions allowed for those 50 and older. For example, the contribution limit for IRAs in 2026 is $7,000, but those 50 and older can contribute an extra $1,100, for a total of $8,100.

4. Make smart Social Security decisions

Many people claim Social Security benefits as soon as they can, at age 62. Some of them simply need the money. But if you can delay, the longer you wait, the bigger your benefits will get -- up to age 70.

Various studies have found that for most people to maximize total lifetime benefits, they should delay claiming until age 70. Note, too, that there are some other ways to increase your future benefits

5. Build varied income streams

Another smart strategy is to set up multiple income streams for retirement. This can pay off if one of them disappoints, as the others can help make up for that. Below is an example of how this could look, but of course it will differ for each individual:

Income source Annual income Social Security $30,000 Dividends from stocks $20,000 IRAs and 401(k)s $10,000 Fixed annuity $20,000 TOTAL $80,000

6. Consider relocating or downsizing

Here's a bold proposal to consider: Maybe relocate to a less costly region, or downsize into a smaller, less costly home. It might not be an appealing idea, but if you're feeling financially strapped, it could make a big difference.

According to Move.org (which rates moving companies), Boston, San Francisco, and Westchester County, New York, are among the metro regions with the highest cost of living. For a stark difference, consider some of the lowest-cost ones, such as Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Rockingham Country, North Carolina; and Brownsville, Texas. For example, selling a $700,000 home and moving to a $400,000 one can beef up your nest egg by a lot.

7. Rein in your spending

You can make your money stretch further by spending less of it. For example, review all the streaming services you subscribe to. There's a good chance you don't use or need them all.

See if your household can get by with one vehicle rather than two. Review your insurance policies and shop around. You might save a lot by switching to lower-cost insurers -- and perhaps by hiking your deductibles.

Plan to dine out half as often. You don't have to stop visiting restaurants (or ordering in), but doing so less often can save you a lot. If, like many people, you like to hit stores for fun, seek other hobbies.

8. Get creative

Thinking outside the box can help, too. If you have a life insurance policy you no longer need, you may be able to sell it and collect its cash value. If your house is suitable, you might rent out space in it (or the whole house, for a while).

You could take on a side gig for a while, like making and selling things, or giving lessons. For some people, a reverse mortgage that taps the equity in their home can provide a welcome cash infusion.

9. Have a plan

Above all, take some time to estimate how much income you'll need in retirement and how you'll amass it. Having a plan can help you sleep better, too.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.