9 Strategies To Maximize Kohl’s Cash

If you frequently shop at Kohl’s, you’re certainly familiar with Kohl’s Cash — a unique reward program that can significantly boost your savings. Kohl’s Cash isn’t just another coupon or discount; it’s a powerful saving tool that, when used strategically, can help you save big.

Kohl’s Cash rewards allow you to earn specific amounts of store credit during certain promotional periods. You can then use this credit to reduce the cost of your future purchases. The beauty of Kohl’s Cash lies in its simplicity and flexibility, allowing you to save on a wide range of products, from clothing to home goods.

Whether you’re a budget-conscious shopper or someone who loves the thrill of snagging a great deal, maximizing Kohl’s Cash can lead to substantial savings. Additionally, understanding the ins and outs of this program can help you plan your purchases more effectively, ensuring you get the most value for every dollar you spend.

Here are nine strategies to maximize Kohl’s Cash.

Use Your Kohl’s Cash on Brands That Don’t Usually Have Coupons

“Use Kohl’s cash on brands that normally are excluded from coupons like Nike, Adidas and Carter’s,” said Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert for MySavings.com. “I’ve scored some free clothes from these brands with my Kohl’s cash.”

Look for Items That Are Priced the Same as the Amount of Your Kohl’s Cash

Kohl’s cash is great when you can use it to discount your purchase, but it’s even better if it works out that you can use it to get an item for free.

Cid advised, “Consider using Kohl’s cash on an item priced the same amount so you get it for free.”

Take a Photo or Screenshot of Kohl’s Cash

“Take a photo of your Kohl’s cash or a screenshot of the Kohl’s cash barcode in your online account in case you lose it or forget to use it before it expires,” Cid suggested. “Many Kohl’s stores generously allow you to use your Kohl’s cash a few days after it expires. However, you need the barcode with the coupon number and pin.”

Download and Use the Kohl’s Cash App

You can also use the Kohl’s Cash app to help you keep track of your Kohl’s cash.

“The app will send you a reminder before your Kohl’s Cash is about to expire, so that you won’t miss its expiration day,” said Joseph Morgan, the money-saving expert at CouponBirds.

“When you shop online, the Kohl’s Cash you get is automatically stored in your e-wallet. When shopping off-line, you can also scan the QR code to deposit the Kohl’s Cash you get into the app, so you don’t have to worry about losing the paper coupon.”

Join the Kohl’s Reward Program and Use Your Kohl’s Credit Card

“With a Kohl’s Reward account, you can get 5% Kohl’s Cash on every purchase,” said Morgan. “If you use both Kohl’s Reward and Kohl’s Card, you can get a total of 7.5%.”

So, if it makes sense for you, signing up for the store’s rewards program and using a Kohl’s credit card to pay for your purchases can net you 7.5% in cash rewards.

Make sure to link your Kohl’s rewards account to your Kohl’s online shopping account if you plan to shop on Kohl’s.com. Otherwise, the 7.5% rate will not be credited to you.

Additionally, some purchases, like gift cards, won’t qualify to earn the higher rate.

Wait For Sales

“Never ever use Kohl’s Cash for full-priced items, as in that scenario, they are overpriced,” said David Bakke at DollarSanity. “Instead, wait for sales, which they run from time to time — there’s no real schedule as far as I know.”

Always Check Clearance

Bakke also shared, “Kohl’s puts a lot of stuff on clearance, but, unfortunately, there’s no dedicated section for the store. Comb through the aisles and look for the clearance items, they’re a steal when you use Kohl’s cash.”

Wait For Special Deals

“Besides discounted sales, there are times when Kohl’s offers a percentage off an item plus $10 off a $50 purchase,” said Bakke. “If you can figure out a way to stack that with your cash (which should be easy to do) you’ve got yourself a steal.”

Morgan added, “Kohl’s Cash app will send you an email notification of best coupons and sales. Add the promotion date to the calendar so that you won’t miss it. It will be more economical to combine your Kohl’s Cash and discounts during the promotion.”

