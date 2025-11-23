9 SNAP-Eligible Items at Walmart That Retirees Don’t Know They Can Buy

Most retirees using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits stick to obvious purchases like bread, milk and eggs. But the program covers way more than basic staples, and knowing what else qualifies can help stretch your food budget without sacrificing variety or nutrition.

Walmart makes it easier to shop with SNAP by marking eligible items online and in-store. Here are nine categories of purchases that surprise many retirees who didn’t realize their benefits covered them. Just one word of warning: SNAP is federal, but states can apply waivers. Make sure you verify your local retailer’s policy or your state’s SNAP implementation.

Seeds and Plants That Grow Food

This might be the most unexpected SNAP-eligible purchase. You can buy seeds and plants that produce food for your household. That means vegetable seedlings, herb plants and seed packets all qualify.

Walmart’s garden section carries these during growing season. For retirees with even a small outdoor space or sunny windowsill, this turns SNAP benefits into fresh produce months down the line. This works especially well for herbs like basil, cilantro and parsley that are pricy to buy but cheap to plant. The upfront cost pays off quickly.

Although eligible under federal rules, not every store’s EBT system may code these items correctly — if you encounter a checkout issue, ask to speak to a manager and reference the USDA rule.

Cold Beverages Beyond Just Milk

SNAP covers non-alcoholic cold beverages as long as they have nutrition facts labels rather than supplement facts labels. That includes bottled water, iced tea, fruit juices and sports drinks.

Walmart clearly marks these items as SNAP-eligible when you shop online or filter in-store. Just remember: the label distinction matters. Regular Gatorade qualifies because its label displays nutrition facts. But drinks marketed as dietary supplements with supplement facts instead on their labels don’t count.

Frozen Foods That Last Months

Frozen vegetables, fruits and proteins all qualify for SNAP. Walmart’s frozen section marks eligible items clearly.

For retirees, frozen food solves several problems at once. It lasts months without spoiling, requires minimal prep work and often costs less per serving than fresh. Plus, it’s just as nutritious as fresh produce, so you’re not losing out on anything by buying frozen.

Canned Goods for Emergency Supplies

Canned fruits, vegetables, soups, beans and meats all count as SNAP-eligible. Walmart stocks hundreds of canned options under $2 per item.

For retirees on fixed incomes, building a pantry of canned goods creates a safety net. If money gets tight before the next check arrives, you have meals ready. Canned food also works during weather events when getting to the store becomes difficult.

Snack Foods and Treats

SNAP covers snack foods and desserts as long as they’re not hot, prepared foods sold ready to eat. That means chips, cookies, crackers, popcorn, candy bars and ice cream all qualify.

This surprises retirees who assume SNAP only covers nutritious staples. While it makes sense to focus on healthy foods, the program doesn’t restrict treats. A box of cookies or bag of chips costs the same whether you pay with SNAP or cash.

Note: While these snack foods are generally eligible nationally under SNAP, several states have approved waivers that will restrict purchases of soda, candy, sweetened beverages or energy drinks starting in 2025 or 2026. Be sure to check your state’s rules.

Baking Supplies

Flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, yeast, chocolate chips and other baking ingredients all qualify under SNAP. So do premade baking mixes for pancakes, muffins, cakes and brownies.

Retirees who enjoy baking can continue that hobby using benefits — and they’re especially great for whipping up treats when grandkids visit.

Coffee and Tea

Both ground coffee and tea bags count as SNAP-eligible beverages. Walmart carries dozens of options from budget store brands to name brands.

For retirees who drink coffee daily, this matters. Both hot and cold tea qualify as long as they’re not supplements.

Bread and Bakery Items

Fresh bread, bagels, tortillas, English muffins and other bakery items all qualify. Walmart’s bakery section marks eligible items clearly.

Some retirees may be surprised to learn that bakery cakes and pies qualify too as long as they’re not hot, prepared foods sold for immediate consumption. A birthday cake for a grandchild’s party can be purchased with SNAP benefits.

Day-old bakery sections offer even better value. Walmart often discounts bread and bakery items near their sell-by dates, and these still qualify for SNAP.

