9 Robotics Stocks to Buy Before the Automation Wave Peaks

Key Points

Aging populations and wage inflation are making automation economically compelling across warehouses, factories, hospitals, and service industries.

The robotics market encompasses a range of industries and niches, from mature surgical systems to warehouse automation and even humanoid platforms designed for household chores.

Companies positioned at the infrastructure layer of this theme could deliver life-changing gains for early shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the spark, but labor economics are the fuel. Aging workforces struggle to fill essential roles at sustainable wages, warehouses face triple-digit turnover, and hospitals experience chronic staff shortages. The gap between labor supply and demand is widening, making the adoption of robotics a necessity rather than a choice.

While investors focus on AI chips, the real transformation is unfolding in the systems that bring automation into the physical world, from surgical robots to warehouse sensors to emerging humanoid platforms. Deployment costs are falling, productivity gains are rising, and the economics finally make sense at scale.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here are nine companies positioned across the robotics value chain that could sustain long-term structural growth for years.

The AI infrastructure play

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dominates AI training chips, but its graphics processing units (GPUs) also power robotics vision and motion planning through the Jetson platform, targeting embedded applications. As robotics transitions from pre-programmed tasks to adaptive AI-driven behavior, Nvidia's software stack positions the company to capture value beyond hardware sales. If autonomous robots scale as quickly as data centers did, Nvidia owns the compute layer, giving it front-row access to yet another megatrend.

The humanoid moonshot

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is developing the Optimus humanoid robot while expanding electric vehicle production and advancing autonomy software. The program remains pre-commercial, with no clear timeline to revenue. However, Tesla's vertically integrated approach to motors, batteries, and AI training infrastructure could accelerate development faster than competitors starting from scratch. If humanoid robots reach commercial viability, Tesla's manufacturing scale becomes a massive advantage.

The procedure factory

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) operates 10,763 da Vinci surgical systems globally, generating recurring revenue from procedures. Third-quarter revenue reached $2.51 billion, a 23% increase year over year, driven by 20% procedure growth and the adoption of da Vinci 5. The installed base model creates a compounding flywheel where each new system placement locks in years of high-margin instrument sales.

The industrial cycle play

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) sells factory automation systems tied to general industrial cycles. If labor constraints accelerate the adoption of manufacturing automation faster than expected, Rockwell captures that spending through its installed base at thousands of factories. The stock offers steady exposure to industrial robotics without relying on the development of breakthrough technologies.

The cobot contender

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) makes test equipment and collaborative robots (cobots) for small and medium enterprises. Strong cobot growth could expand the automation market beyond large manufacturers to the long tail of businesses that cannot afford traditional industrial robots. If cobots achieve mainstream adoption, Teradyne's early positioning will pay off in a big way.

The warehouse nervous system

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) builds barcode scanners, radio-frequency identification (RFID) readers, and machine vision systems, enabling warehouse automation. Third-quarter revenue reached $1.32 billion, up 5% year over year, with double-digit growth in multiple key categories. Most importantly, Zebra is perfectly positioned to capture the robotics tailwind.

The medical devices play

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) competes in the medical devices and surgical robotics market, with growth potential in an underpenetrated healthcare sector. Robotics adoption in surgery is still in its early stages, which means Stryker participates in a market with decades of runway ahead. The diversified medical devices business provides downside protection, while robotics adds upside potential.

The component supplier

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) supplies analog chips, sensors, and motor controllers that form the nerve and muscle systems for robots. A significant increase in robotics deployments drives demand for TI components across all robot manufacturers. The company offers low-risk exposure to robotics growth through a pick-and-shovel positioning in a mature, profitable business.

The software automation play

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) leads the way in robotic process automation, with software bots handling enterprise workflows rather than physical tasks. If software automation scales as broadly as hardware robots, UiPath captures the massive market for digitizing back-office operations. The stock offers pure-play exposure to enterprise automation without manufacturing complexity.

The robotics inflection

The industry sits at an inflection point driven by labor shortages, AI-enabled vision and motion systems, and logistics demands from e-commerce. Companies across the value chain -- from chips and sensors to robot arms and software -- stand to benefit if adoption accelerates as most experts forecast. The basket approach -- owning a range of names -- captures optionality across different robotics subcategories, without overcommitting to a single name in an emerging technology.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,426!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical, Nvidia, Rockwell Automation, Tesla, Texas Instruments, UiPath, and Zebra Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Teradyne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.