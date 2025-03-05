9 Retail Jobs Paying $20 or More

Many people shy away from retail jobs because they think they pay minimum wage. However, most retail jobs pay upwards of $20, which is above the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. The best part about these jobs is that they combine the benefits of fair pay with low barriers to entry since you don’t need an extensive education to work in them.

Read Next: Get Paid To Watch Videos: 11 Easy Ways

Find Out: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Whether you want to make ends meet or build an emergency fund, these retail jobs are worth your time. They also offer flexible hours, so you can stack several to maximize your income.

Costco Wholesale Cashier

$19.15 an hour

Costco offers a competitive salary of up to $28.85 on a higher scale. It pays an average of $19.15, about 42% higher than the national average, making it one of the best retail jobs.

Most people who’ve reviewed the job on Indeed claim it’s a good gig with flexible hours that allow you to set your work schedule. It’s an excellent option if you’re seeking a part-time job to stack with another one.

For You: 15 Games That Pay Instantly to Your Cash App Account

Target Warehouse Worker

$23.54 per hour

According to Indeed, a Target warehouse worker earns an average of $23.54 per hour, 48% above the national average. Typically, the wage can be as high as $35, depending on your location. Therefore, it’s an excellent opportunity that balances flexibility, low entry barriers, and good pay.

Working as a warehouse worker at Target is perfect if you’re looking for a holiday job since the holidays are always busy. It’s also an excellent job for young people who’re free during the holidays but have other commitments during the other times of the year.

Store Manager at Puma

$25.62 per hour

If you’re not seeking an entry-level retail job, working as a store manager at Puma is an excellent option. The company pays its store managers an average of $25.62 hourly, which is 39% above the national average and can go up to $56 per hour.

According to Indeed reviews, most workers are satisfied with the job and assure you that the environment is friendly and the salary is competitive. You also get numerous discounts and opportunities to advance your career through thorough training.

The only disadvantage is that this gig is demanding, and you may need to work extra hours or during the holidays. Therefore, it’s not an excellent option if you’re seeking a flexible job.

Amazon Associate

$20 per hour

Another retail job that pays $20 is the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Associate. The upper limit for the job is about $33 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter. It offers opportunities for career advancement and an increase in wages, depending on location, experience, and skills.

In some cities, like Corocan, the hourly wage is about $31. The job also offers certain benefits, such as a 401(k) and a robust healthcare plan.

Apple Genius

$26.84 hourly

Are you passionate about tech and looking for a retail job to make extra cash? If so, working as an Apple genius is an excellent idea. As an Apple genius, your role would be to help customers troubleshoot, diagnose, and repair their Apple devices.

The job offers an average salary of $26.84 hourly and up to $47 in some states. Its compensation package includes well-being programs, stocks, and healthcare.

Lululemon Educator

$24 per hour

Your job as a Lululemon educator would involve educating customers on the right products and handling other duties, such as restocking the store. The average wage is $24 an hour, but in some states, you can make up to $36 hourly. The job offers flexible hours and additional benefits, such as maternity leave.

Walgreens Shop Associate

$49 per hour

According to Indeed, Walgreens shop associates make an average of $49.03 an hour, about 209% above the national average. It’s an excellent option if you’re seeking a retail job that offers flexibility and allows you to dictate your schedule.

Ikea Sales Associate

$22.51 per hour

Another retail job that offers more than $20 is the Ikea sales associate role. The wage is about $37.75 in some locations. This is an excellent option if you’re looking for a part-time job to stack with another side hustle.

According to the reviews on Indeed, the job has inconsistent hours, which is something worth considering depending on the kind of retail job you’re looking for.

Patagonia Sales Associate

$21.89 per hour

Patagonia sales associates make between $20.36 and $24.52 depending on the state. The job is flexible, and the company fosters a positive work environment. You’ll also enjoy numerous employee discounts if you apply for this role.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Retail Jobs Paying $20 or More

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.